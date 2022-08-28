Patrolman First Class Caitlin Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department stands at left while Back to School Shop with a Cop is in full swing at the Easton Walmart. In pink is Hope Pinder and all the the way right is Inez Copper.
Hope Pinder helped to organize Back to School Shop With a Cop with the St. Michaels Police Department. Here she talks with a family after their selections have been paid for. Pinder was a single mom and can relate to how expensive clothing your kids can be right before school starts.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — Back to School Shop with a Cop is alive and well. The St. Michaels Police department raises money through a community outreach called S.M.Y.L.E.- St. Michaels Youth and Law Enforcement program. Recently, the kids were cruising the aisles with a $100 limit. They got mostly clothes, and they seemed grateful.
Hope Pinder is the brainchild of this back to school gifting opportunity for the kids. She works as a cashier at Graul’s and had the idea of signing kids up to get their back to school needs met. There was the feeling that Christmas was already covered by other charities. She managed to attract eight families with a total of 14 children. So, she went to the police in St. Michaels and they liked the idea.
Patrolman First Class Caitlin Smith, who was on site at Walmart, said, “It has been a while since I went back to school shopping, so it brings back a lot of memories. We used to do it at Christmas, but it seems like back to school is more needed. Miss Hope let us know there were families in the community that needed help with back to school shopping. At first we thought about Walmart gift cards, and then we thought Shop with a Cop Back to School would be a better way to help with their clothes.”
Smith was very hands on helping the kids get their clothes. Pinder has been in a place of need so she knew how to help.
“I was a single mom before. I know how hard it is to get school clothes. All the programs are for school supplies. To help out the moms, that is always my wish. Today we helped 14 kids. With the help of the St. Michaels Police Department, they made my wish come true. I like to call it Hope’s Wish,” said Pinder.
She has greater philanthropic ambitions as well.
“I am going to start a nonprofit because I have several people that want to donate and my wish for next year is to do more kids. Maybe even do some kids in Easton. Today the (St. Michaels) Police Department gives $100 per child. I was a mom before and I struggled. They grow over the summer,” said Pinder.
Inez Copper, who has been friends with Pinder since grade school, was at the Walmart to help out also.
“I love it — the experience with the kids. They get to pick out what they want and it is their style,” said Copper.
One of the children participating said she really liked Officer Smith and Chief Anthony Smith. That they gave out lollipops and gift certificates to Justine’s in St. Michaels.
Once through the gantlet of paying for 14 kids worth of clothes all on one credit card, Tiffany Sweeney, secretary to the chief of police, took a deep breath. She had a clipboard and was the one paying for all of the clothes.
“I think it went really well. I think everyone got a number of outfits. Some shoes. Some people grabbed some school supplies as well. ... We added this so come Christmas, we can serve more families that could not participate today,” said Sweeney.
She also said that S.M.Y.L.E. is a community policing fund through the commissioners of Saint Michaels that attracts individual donors who want to get involved.
“Community policing is 90% of what we do. And I don’t think it gets any better than this,” said Sweeney. Pfc. Smith nodded in agreement.
There was a sense of job well done at the end. The different families said goodbye and pushed their Walmart carts off to their cars.
