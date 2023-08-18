EASTON — Over 1,500 people braved the late summer heat and stood in line at Idlewild Park on Aug. 16 to get a free back-to-school backpack. There were also 25 vendors in the shade near the pavilion giving out all kinds of free items like sunglasses and bucket hats and, more importantly, information about the services they offer. This diverse community networking event was put on by For All Seasons.


  

