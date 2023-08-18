The crew from Care Pack of Talbot County gave away all the free food that they had brought. Cleary the community needs the services offered in Idlewild Park. From left, Ron McDonald, Holly Foster, Emily Moody and Mayor Megan Cook are part of the Care Packs team.
The crew from Care Pack of Talbot County gave away all the free food that they had brought. Cleary the community needs the services offered in Idlewild Park. From left, Ron McDonald, Holly Foster, Emily Moody and Mayor Megan Cook are part of the Care Packs team.
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
tmccall@chespub.com
Estimates say 1,600 people showed up for the back pack give away organized by For All Seasons. 600 backpacks were given out. There was live music, fresh Italian ice by Rita's and a dense community outpouring for back to school supplies and services.
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
tmccall@chespub.com
There were 25 vendors at the backpack give away in Idlewild Park. The Talbot County Free Library said they created around 100 new free members.
EASTON — Over 1,500 people braved the late summer heat and stood in line at Idlewild Park on Aug. 16 to get a free back-to-school backpack. There were also 25 vendors in the shade near the pavilion giving out all kinds of free items like sunglasses and bucket hats and, more importantly, information about the services they offer. This diverse community networking event was put on by For All Seasons.
It was a family-centric back-to-school crowd. While the rock trio Brookletts played Jimi Hendrix and Santana and Bossa Nova, children played with hula-hoops and got free Rita’s Italian Ice in three flavors: mango, cherry and blue raspberry. Their tongues revealed their flavor preferences.
John Qvarnstrom, marketing and communications associate at For All Seasons, said, “What is great about today is we have been able to successfully bring together 25 different organizations in our community and give away over 800 backpacks to families — all in the space of one hour. Every year we have been growing and this only shows that our community wants this here. And we are going to keep rising to meet their demand.”
He also had some positive metrics of this event’s second year to share.
“We had 400 blue bags, which is one per family so they can put all their supplies in. We ordered enough popcorn for 800 people. Going back to school is something a community does; it is not one family; it is not one business; it is not even one school. It is all of us together. People and families these days are hurting. They need these supplies. We make it so every kid, regardless of socio economic status, can start the school year on their best foot,” Qvarnstrom said.
He added they had about 20 volunteers, all wearing blue shirts. Volunteers were translating, scooping Italian ice, handing out popcorn and even handing out bottles of icy water.
Katie Theeke, vice president of marketing and communications at For All Seasons, said that all her volunteers showed up on time and did an amazing job putting everything together.
“Everyone is relaxed and enjoying each other’s company. This is really an event about community. We gave over 665 backpacks away. People show up if you find the right way to share the message out in the community. It feels great to see this many people together and getting what they need,” Theeke said.
The event was a melting pot for the community.
“It is great to see people from all different communities across the Shore show up together. It is a very diverse population tonight, and everybody is having a blast,” Theeke said.
The amount of information and services made available was staggering. They had mental health services, groups addressing food insecurity, Boy Scouts, translation help for Hispanics and more. High Point Church was there sharing its community. Easton Mayor Megan Cooke was there with her team from Care Packs, which feeds food insecure students in the public school system. The Talbot County Public Library had a booth, and volunteers guessed they had enlisted 100 new free members.
Janine Puma Martinez, translator for For All Seasons, would like to see the event, which already grew by 50% from last year, get even bigger.
“This shouldn’t be the only outreach event. More of our outreach agencies should collaborate together. There is always somebody out there that needs that helping hand or that needs a smile to get them out of that way of thinking like those thoughts of ending their precious lives,” Martinez said.
This colorful event was full of smiles and neighbors saying hello to each other — in addition to backpacks, pencils and library cards.
