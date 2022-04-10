Baker is newly minted Maryland State Police trooper

REISTERSTOWN — As state officials and proud family members looked on, 39 trooper candidates on March 30 took an oath to serve and protect the people of Maryland as they officially joined the ranks during the graduation ceremony for the Maryland State Police 153rd trooper candidate class.
Among the newly minted state troopers is Drew Baker, 22, of Rock Hall. He has been assigned to the patrol division at the Leonardtown Barrack, St. Mary’s County.
Baker and his classmates completed 27 weeks of a residential police training academy, known as one of the most intense and comprehensive state police training programs in the country.
During six months of strict discipline and a demanding schedule, the trooper candidates received instruction in criminal and traffic laws, emergency care, emergency driving, physical training, and scenario-based training that included de-escalation and conflict resolution.
“It is my sincere privilege to congratulate the 39 newest members of what is truly the finest state police organization in the entire county,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “The troopers who are taking the oath today are capable of doing extraordinary things, and I have no doubt that the contributions of all of you will help make our already great MSP into an even more outstanding agency. I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for choosing to serve and protect the people of our great state.”
“You have been trained by the best and you will be expected to uphold and exceed the standards set by those who came before you,” said MSP Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III.
“As you accept the incredible responsibilities and authority entrusted to you by the citizens of Maryland, I urge you never to forget that your mission is to serve and protect. You are now a public safety servant who is expected to courageously perform your duties, while upholding our core values of integrity, fairness and service,” Jones said.
More than 1,500 troopers and 700 civilian support personnel work across the state around the clock to serve and protect Maryland citizens.
Patrol troopers in the Field Operations Bureau staff 23 barracks and enforce traffic and criminal laws, while others work in specialized units like the Aviation Command, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Special Operations Division and Automotive Safety Division.
Following a brief period of leave, the new troopers will report to barracks across Maryland to begin eight weeks of practical instruction with field training troopers. Upon successful completion of that training, they will be permitted to patrol alone.
Among the members of this class, 12 have prior military experience, three previously worked in law enforcement or corrections, and four were Maryland State Police cadets.
Two are certified paramedics and will be transferring to the Aviation Command following their field training.
Nineteen members of Class 153 have college degrees, and 17 are enrolled in the concurrent associate of arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the academy.
Baker is a 2021 graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, having completed his course work in three years — i.e., he graduated a year early — because he had earned enough credits through Chesapeake College and Washington College while attending Kent County High School to matriculate in as a sophomore.
While attending St. Mary’s, Baker, a lacrosse player, was inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta, the international sociology honor society, and Chi Alpha Sigma, the National Student-Athlete Honor Society.
Criteria for Chi Alpha Sigma include a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.4 (on a 4.0 scale) and the endorsement of the head coach. Only juniors and seniors are eligible.
Baker is a 2018 graduate of KCHS, where he was the three-time MVP on the Trojans’ lacrosse team and the outstanding male athlete in his class. He ended his high school career with 10 varsity letters — four each in soccer and lacrosse and two in basketball.
In his senior year, Baker was the Trojans’ MVP in soccer and lacrosse and the outstanding sportsman on the basketball team.
