DENTON — The latest person to enter the race for sheriff in Caroline County is Lt. Donald L. Baker Jr., commander of the Criminal Investigation Division and deputy sheriff for Caroline County, who filed recently. A lifelong resident of Greensboro, Baker said, “If elected sheriff, I would be job ready from day one, with seamless transition.”
Baker has worked under two Caroline County sheriffs, current Sheriff Randy Bounds and past-Sheriff Philip Brown. Baker was promoted through the ranks to serve in a command staff/administration level. He has more than 25 years of service at the Sheriff’s Office and 27 years of service to the citizens of Caroline County.
After graduating from Wilmington University with a B.S. in Criminal Justice, Baker served as a seasonal police officer in Ocean City before accepting a position with the Denton Police Department. In 1997, Baker joined the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, where he has worked since.
Married, Baker and his wife Sherry have two daughters, Olivia, who is in college, and Sydney, a senior at North Caroline High School.
Baker was named Crisis Intervention Officer of the Year in 2020 and is active in several civic organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 118, as charter member and past president; board member and coach with the Caroline County Youth Soccer Association; and Character Counts Coach, Caroline County Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.