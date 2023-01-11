ANNAPOLIS — One door after another opened for career lawman Adrian Baker as he ultimately ascended to top cop in two agencies — chief of the Chestertown Police Department for seven and a half years and superintendent of the state Natural Resources Police since September 2019.
On Tuesday, the longtime Chestertown resident closed the door on that chapter in his life when he retired with the rank of colonel with the NRP.
“It’s just kind of a personal decision,” Baker said Sunday in a 90-minute phone interview.
“I feel I’ve done a good job (as superintendent),” he said. “I came in under difficult circumstances. ... I’ve moved the agency forward. I’ve completed my task.”
When Baker left the CPD, he told the mayor and council that he had received “an offer that I can’t refuse.”
He was returning to the agency where he started his career 28 years earlier, fresh out of Towson State University.
As superintendent of the NRP, Baker was inheriting an agency that had what he labeled “mission drift.”
Anecdotally, he said, “there were officers sitting on (Route) 301 on radar duty. While they were fully trained to do that, it didn’t sit well with me.”
Baker is credited with redeveloping the NRP’s strategic dashboard.
“It was important to me that the rank and file had buy-in so that we could get back to our mission statement,” he said. “NRP is the only state agency that enforces natural resources laws and we needed to get back to that.”
As superintendent Baker reorganized senior staff; modernized the Records Management and Computer Aided Dispatch systems in addition to numerous technology upgrades that minimized paperwork and maximized officers’ time in the field; and initiated procurement of a state-of-the-art $6.3 million Airbus that will be used exclusively by the NRP. (When Baker left the agency in May 2012 as a captain to take the police chief job in Chestertown, the NRP’s aviation division had been shuttered.)
Most importantly, Baker said, on his watch, no one under his command was seriously injured.
The geographical purview that his job afford him — being in Ocean City one day and Deep Creek Lake state park in Garrett County the next — is one of the “neatest” things, Baker said.
The biggest perk, though, is the people from all walks of life that he interacted with, from a scientist with a Ph.D. talking about how the salinity of the Bay affects the oyster fishery to someone who didn’t finish high school but is just as informed as to why there are no geese here.
Law enforcement, and especially how it relates to Maryland’s natural resources, public lands, state parks and waterways, has been Baker’s life’s work.
He said it’s bittersweet to close that door after 38 years, and having worked for every NRP colonel except his immediate predecessor.
The state Natural Resources Police has had 10 colonels. The first, Roy Rafter, hired Baker in 1984.
He served under six secretaries of the Department of Natural Resources, with the highest marks going to current Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio.
“I’m flirting with not getting emotional right now,” he said during Sunday’s interview. “But I’m leaving with my head up and it’s just the right time.”
Baker is quick to correct anyone looking to tie his retirement to the changing of the political landscape in Maryland from a Republican governor (Larry Hogan) to a Democrat (Wes Moore).
The timing is curious, he acknowledges, but it’s as simple as Tuesday, Jan. 10, being the last day of the pay period for the year for state employees.
Though he really enjoyed the outdoors as a boy, hunting and fishing with this father, Baker kinda fell into a career with the Natural Resources Police.
He had an affinity for writing and graduated from Towson with a degree in mass communications, but knew that to really ascend in that line of work, he’d have to move to a place like New York City.
“I hate the city,” he said.
A high school fried who was a cadet with the NRP turned Baker on to the agency, and the rest is history.
Baker was one of 1,600 applicants for 16 slots in his Natural Resources Police Academy class.
“I’ve loved my career, and I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I started on a boat at Tilghman Island and had never seen an oyster until then, except at a firehouse dinner,” he recounted.
When he transferred from the marine division to the inland division in 1987, Baker’s first assignment was in Kent County.
He never left.
“I didn’t know where Kent was at first,” he said, “but when I came here it was so cool.”
He benefited from the mentorship of Bozie Robinson and Edward “Sonny” Townsend.
At Townsend’s insistence, Baker, who grew up in Jarrettsville, Harford County, moved to Chestertown. This is where he and his wife raised their two daughters and still reside.
As NRP superintendent, Baker’s skill set expanded to include managing 300-plus staff and a $67 million budget, interacting with a broad spectrum of people and traveling all over the state.
It’s been a 24-7 job.
Just this past weekend he received text messages about two kayakers who overturned in their craft and a hunter in Carroll County who fell from a tree stand.
The phone often rings with notice of a crisis, many times relevant to someone’s life.
“I’m proud to have had that,” Baker said.
He had a tremendously full day Monday, beginning with a ribbon-cutting for the agency’s new 24-7 communications center on property adjacent to Sandy Point State Park. Then he met with his senior staff at headquarters in the Tawes State Office Building in Annapolis. And then he officially wrapped up his duties by attending a reception for outgoing Gov. Hogan, who has been very supportive of the NRP.
On Tuesday, Baker, the civilian, was babysitting his 9-month-old granddaughter.
