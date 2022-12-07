DENTON — After a dozen years as Caroline County’s top cop, Sheriff Randy Bounds transferred command to Sheriff-elect Donnie Baker at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the sheriff’s office on Double Hills Road.
Well over 100 county residents, local officials, former sheriffs, visiting law enforcement officers and Caroline County deputies filled the rear garage of the facility.
The brief ceremony was originally planned as an outdoor event and preceded the 11 a.m. swearing-in event at the courthouse for all elected county officials.
In his invocation, the Rev. Doug Morley of Greater Impact Church in Greensboro and agency pastor, thanked God for Bounds’ “leadership, his loyalty, and the example of service he has set for us all,” and asked that Baker be endowed “with every grace of leadership that he will need and grant him the gifts of wisdom, courage and strength.”
A Caroline County native, Bounds spent more than 40 years in law enforcement, including a 28-year career with the Maryland State Police.
“Today, we close one chapter and open another in the proud history of this long- established office,” Bounds said. “It is only fitting that we celebrate this milestone here in our new Sheriff’s Office, which became operational in January of last year.”
Bounds asked those gathered to “first pause and recognize the huge debt of gratitude that we owe to the fine men and women that came before us as highly respected members of this office. They set the bar high in building the outstanding reputation the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office carries on today.”
He told deputies he was “honored … to serve with (them) for the last 12 years.”
“I’m proud of your hard work, dedication to duty and compassion for our citizens,” he said. “I applaud your selfless service in carrying out our mission with professionalism, energy and resolve.”
“Above all else, I salute your rock solid bravery during those times when the mission required you to put yourself in harm’s way in defense of those you were sworn to protect. Time and again I have personally witnessed you go the extra mile in ensuring the safety and welfare of our citizens, sometimes even putting your own lives at risk. Please trust that I will continue to pray for your safety and well-being long after I take off this uniform.”
Bounds thanked partners who support the office through teamwork. “We simply could not accomplish our mission without the support of our county commissioners, every county department, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the courts and a multitude of state, local, private, nonprofit and volunteer organizations. All go above and beyond ensuring our success day in and day out. To all of you please know that word simply cannot truly express our appreciation for your partnership and support of our success.”
While he thanked “every single member of this office and those that support us,” Bounds singled out Chief Deputy Capt. James Henning for his role as a “catalyst” in bringing “(improvements) to fruition.”
“New uniforms, equipment, new programs, fleet overhaul, specialized training, a new sheriff’s office, pay raises, new partnerships, new training center, in-car cameras, body cameras, drones and the list goes on and on — Captain Henning’s fingerprints are on all of those improvements in some way,” Bounds said. “He is quick to push the credit to others. But those of us that sign the paperwork know otherwise,” he said.
Bounds closed his remarks by thanking his wife Rhonda and the citizens of Caroline County. “I can think of no greater honor than to wrap up my law enforcement career … as the sheriff of the county that I’ve been blessed to call home since the day that I was born.”
He issued a final charge to the deputies: “Take care of yourselves and each other out there. Heed your training, trust your gut and never forget that complacency is your greatest enemy.”
“I am honored today to pass on to Sheriff Baker a team that is well educated, highly trained and superbly skilled,” Bounds said.
Bounds pinned the badge of office on Baker, who shared brief remarks.
Baker thanked his wife Sherry and daughters Olivia and Sydney, judges, former Sheriffs Phil Brown and Bounds, allied agencies and the citizens who voted him into office.
Baker made a promise “to serve the community, to safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression and intimidation, the peaceful against violence and disorder, and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality and justice.”
He pledged an ethical and exemplary private life and in public service. “I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of police service,” Baker said.
Bounds performed a final inspection, thanking each deputy with a handshake, a hug and a couple of pats on the back.
The half-hour ceremony concluded with refreshments in the sheriff’s office.
