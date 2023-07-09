BETTERTON — During the 1960s, when Betterton was known for its nightlife as well as its pristine beach, toddler Gerry Werner sat on the stage while his father and uncle performed. He banged on the bongos while the band played, exposed early to live music and crowds.
“I would fall asleep because I was 3-years-old,” Werner added with a laugh.
That stage never left Werner, now 66 and a year-round resident of Betterton. That first memory would set the pattern for his life.
Werner’s a professional musician and performer from Lewistown, Pennsylvania. He played keyboard for various bands of all skill levels seven days a week, from the early 1970s to the mid '80s.
He jokingly calls himself a “chicken necker,” (a slang term for someone not born here), while reminiscing about his childhood and youth spending summers and vacations in Betterton — his grandfather’s house on Second Avenue — was often, a house bustling with 16 grandchildren.
A typical kid, baseball was a passion, and he enjoyed playing in the arcades with his cousins. An imaginative and active youth, the music stage was set for him.
In 1973, at the Hotel Rigby, Betterton’s Hotel on the Bay, in the candlelight lounge, Werner played piano to the patrons sipping cocktails. At age 16, he was getting invaluable crowd work experience.
Music became his passion, as he became involved in bands in Kent County and Pennsylvania where he lived. And Werner notes, music helped him see above the prejudice steeped in some institutions at the time. He recalled one example, in 1977, at the infamous Uptown Club in Chestertown, owned by the late Charlie Graves, how he was warned by some, not to go.
He and his cousin went, naturally.
“We heard about this place. I thought it was just some little club, and didn’t realize how big it was. It was under the ‘Chitlin circuit.’ B.B. King, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin all played there. We had a good time.”
In the late '70s, Werner’s five-person multiracial band played in Negril Village, New York. Another key place in music history, he explained.
“They had Peter Tosh, all the major reggae guys. A guy came down from Reading, he booked us there. Some of the earliest hip-hop grew out of that club.”
As dedicated to music as Werner was, performing seven days a week got rough. He found a nine-to-five job in the chemical industry, settling down to raise his children.
But the stage would not let him alone.
It hit his family too.
“In ‘94, me and my brother rented a place and threw a beer bash. My sons had never seen me play music like that. I was just their little league baseball coach before. At the end of the night, they wanted to carry our mic stands,” Werner said.
They’d follow in their father’s footsteps, becoming excellent musicians.
“They got bitten by the musical bug,” Werner said.
It was through music, an open mic in a basement pub, where he met Linda, his future bride. Humorous and supportive, she recalled her frustration with Werner after months of seeing each other at the event.
Linda said, “This was our big conversation, I was sitting at the bar, Thursday night at the Open Mic, and he says, ‘So where do you work?’ Then I told him, and he just kept right on walking.”
The couple shared a laugh at that.
Many of the memories Werner had are in his first book, “Under the Sassafras Moon.” The book can be summed up as a ghost story combined with love letter to Betterton. It’s historical fiction, loaded with rich information about Kent County; Betterton in particular.
Werner held a book signing this past May, at Selkie Books in Rock Hall. It wasn’t your typical signing, with small talk and scribbling a signature. Rather, it was a jam session, with his band, Eleanor and the Sassafras Boys. Wine and beer flowed, snacks and stories were shared. The trio played some of their favorites.
Werner’s book shares in detail how he found his way back to Betterton, convincing his wife of the beauty of the Eastern Shore.
“I loved it back then,” he said. "I love it now."
Now retired from LaMotte Chemical, Werner’s performing regularly, interacting with musicians of all ages, races and styles. His eclectic taste in music and literature makes him adaptable to nearly any performer.
He’s made many connections with local artists at open mics including the one at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, and countless others along the East Coast.
For the past two years he’s played at the Juneteenth Celebration. The gig came from a good working relationship with John Queen, co-founder and president of the Bayside HOYAS.
Werner runs Betterton’s open mic, which he calls a success. Werner talked to the people at the Betterton Legion a few years back about having it. Some were skeptical, saying it would never work here, Werner noted. Two years later, on Thursdays, it’s often a full, rambunctious house.
Whether someone’s a professional or amateur, Werner’s keyboard, crowd work and singing, accompanies them. The experience is different from karaoke, because in many cases, an entire band backs the singer crooning, “Hotel California,” or crowd favorite, “Mustang Sally.”
Werner couldn’t have done it alone. He attributes the success to fellow musicians, Eleanor Dicey, Steve McGovern and Kurt Wilson as key figures to the apparatus that makes the open mic work.
From gospel, to blues, to rock to even hip-hop, it’s there in Betterton – showing a hint of that place he remembered long ago.
Werner’s bringing that rhythm to Chestertown soon.
From 2 until 5 p.m. on July 15, he’ll be performing at Bad Alfred’s with his sons, Charlie and Ben, billing it as the “Gerry and Friends Jam.”
“You got Washington College, you got a good thriving music scene," Werner said. "Every Friday and Saturday you should have all kinds of bands playing in Chestertown.”
