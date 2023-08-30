CORDOVA — Hot air balloons rose above the hundreds of attendees of the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival on Aug. 26, at the Triple Creek Winery in Cordova.
By dust, multiple balloons were inflated, one taking off with passengers and sailing over the treeline and beyond, another taking passengers on short riders and others giving people the chance for a closer look at the balloons, baskets and propane burners that lit up the area as the pilots kept their balloons inflated.
Lehigh Valley Hot Air was there with “Big Blue,” a Blue 160 balloon. As the balloon inflated, it provided welcome shade to a large swath of the festival-goers enjoying the music of county singer Jimmy Charles, an Eastern Shore native, who is now based in Nashville.
Chad Boushell hustled on the ground as the interior of the balloon warmed up, adjusting the tether rope system that allowed pilot William Randell to take passengers up and down on about a 50-foot flight when Big Blue was ready to fly.
While conducting one of those flights, Randell was asked what he liked about being a hot air balloon pilot. “No restraint, the fact that I can cut loose and say goodbye to everybody,” said Randell, who lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and has being flying balloons for about 10 years.
“We went up in the air, and it was very high,” said Bastion Baatine, one youngster who flew in Big Blue. When asked whether it was scary or cool, Bastion said, “Both, but more cool than scary.”
Chesapeake Balloon Festival social media manager Mary Bryan said the event was going “really well” in light of the “jumps, hurdles and speed bumps” the organizers encountered. “I think it’s turned out really well,” Bryan said.
Joel Berka of Mystical Breeze Balloons was down from Binghamton, New York, with his 90,000 cubic foot balloon “Colorscape.” Colorscape’s burners put out about 40 million BTUs in optimal conditions, and the basket typically holds four or five passengers for a flight.
Berka said he flies balloons all over the world. “I’ve been to New Zealand, Mexico, up and down the East Coast, Europe, all sorts of great places, and (I) meet all sorts of beautiful, nice people,” he said of his experience.
Berka said he has been ballooning since he was a year old, taking his first flight with his father, who was manning the adjacent balloon, “Earthbound,” at the festival.
“Ever since, I’ve been hooked,” he said.
Earthbound is 105,000 cubic foot, equivalent to roughly the same number of soccer balls, Berka said. Earthbound originally came from Dubai as a plain green balloon, but Berka had a face stitched on, one Berka said is open to some interpretation.
The balloon certainly bears a strong resemblance to an alien. “Everybody wants to know: ‘What is it? What is it? I say it’s whatever you want it to be,” Berka said, “Alien, cricket, grasshopper, frog, so long as it makes you smile.”
