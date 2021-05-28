CENTREVILLE — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon, May 25, in Queen Anne’s County.
Shortly after 2:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barracks responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash at westbound U.S. Route 50 in the area of Nesbit Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Tobethla Norman, 49, of Baltimore, was traveling west in the left lane of U.S. Route 50.
The Chevrolet then began traveling on the left shoulder of the road as Norman tried to pass a single unit box truck.
According to a preliminary investigation, when Norman tried to reenter the road, she struck the box truck. Norman lost control of the Chevrolet and it traveled off the road, went down an embankment and struck multiple trees before it came to a final rest on its right side.
Norman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.
Norman was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the box truck did not remain at the scene.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation.
