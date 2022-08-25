Court News

Gavel and scales

 Creatas

BALTIMORE — U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Kiara Haynes, 37, of Baltimore, Thursday to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence, causing the death of Jennifer Jeffrey and her 7-year-old son. Haynes has been detained since her arrest in Texas on June 18, 2021, on a related federal criminal complaint.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.