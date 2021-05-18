HENDERSON — A fire destroyed a barn in Queen Anne’s County on Friday, May 14. The blaze resulted in an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the structure and the barn’s contents, according to investigators.
The Maryland Fire Marshal said there were no animals in the barn which is considered a total loss.
At 6:16 p.m. firefighters from the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company were called to 850 Bridgetown Road after a neighbor discovered the fire.
It took firefighters an hour to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries, and no livestock were harmed, according to the fire marshal.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the barn blaze. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is asking for anyone with information regarding the fire to contact them at 410-822-7609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.