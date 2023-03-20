STEVENSVILLE — Residents of Love Point are celebrating, savoring their victory in the months-long fight to turn back a proposal by the Department of Natural Resources to utilize the former Langenfelder Marine site at the end of Love Point as a concrete fabrication facility for Bay Bridge replacement sections.
The decision was announced Monday, March 20 at a meeting between community members and DNR officials arranged by Queen Anne’s County Conservation Association Executive Director Jay Falstad.
Secretary for DNR, Josh Kurtz, told those present he had “good news." After further discussion with the contractor, the Department of Natural Resources informed Kokosing officials their proposed use of Love Point would not move forward.
The notice published via the DNR website confirms the decision, “The Department of Natural Resources’ interest in considering this arrangement was to have the contractor, upon completion of their temporary use of the site, make improvements to the Love Point site, specifically replacing part of a deteriorated bulkhead and conducting environmental restoration on upland portions of the property. Preliminary approvals and state and federal permits were secured with more pending.”
Perhaps most importantly for those residents of Love Point, the statement concluded, “While negotiations continued, some aspects of the contractor’s project and the department’s requirements could not be fully aligned.”
Area residents first learned of the plans in January of this year when a sign went up at the entrance to the site on Pier Avenue, Stevensville.
Understanding not only the imminent threat to the property in question, but also to the environment, the Bay, their aquifer and even their property values, those residents mustered together and formed Love Point United. The goal of the group was to first understand the project and its details, and then to get the word out and build grass root support in hopes of preventing the use of the site.
The group met regularly to build support and discuss plans for outreach. After numerous emails seeking answers, the group requested and was granted an initial public meeting with the DNR on Feb. 22.
Armed with a volley of questions and expecting answers, angry residents filled the local school cafeteria. They did not receive the answers they wanted. State Delegate Steve Arentz was on hand, and in an impromptu address to the audience, he made an offer to help coordinate outstanding questions, and confirmed he was working at the state level with Kurtz to determine what next steps needed to be made.
Following Monday’s announcement Arentz said he was happy for a favorable outcome for the residents of Kent Island and Love Point.
Arentz also noted plans are moving forward to complete the work on the bulkhead at the site, as this work was already planned even before this project came to light. He emphasized the importance of keeping the community well informed.
“At the end of the day, DNR made the right choice, and I hope they will provide better communication going forward as to the plans for the Love Point State Park,” he said.
Community group Love Point United also responded, “As a community, we simply wanted to be part of the discussion and to push for transparency from the state agencies involved. When Secretary Kurtz came onto the scene, he brought a fresh approach and engaged in meaningful dialogue. We are incredibly appreciative of his openness and partnership. The Love Point community looks forward to a long standing, productive relationship with Kurtz and Maryland DNR regarding Love Point State Park."
A celebration in honor of the triumph is planned on April 1 at Love Point Vineyards and Winery, whose owners Tim and Karen Seppi were crucial in the fight against the proposed project. They have invited area residents out to join in the fun and are even offering a special surprise for all who mention "Love Point Victory." More info is available on their Facebook page.
