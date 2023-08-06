The Bay Country Chorus recently performed at the Bayleigh Chase Retirement Community in Easton. This one-hour performance is part of the yearlong programming presented by the chorus.
Since 1995 the chorus has been entertaining throughout the four Mid-Shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot.
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of older people?
Music resides in a separate part of our brains than other memories. Alzheimer patients who may no longer remember their own families come to life when they hear music that brings back memories from their past. It elicits feelings of happiness and well-being and sparks positive memories.
The chorus sings four-part harmony in the barbershop style. Our programs include a series of ballads, pop standards, upbeat tunes and doo-wop songs and is tailored to address the audience where we sing.
The chorus performs mostly at senior living communities and venues where citizens are in rehab or dealing with dementia. Many of these residents are unable to get out and enjoy live music.
Quite simply the chorus brings the music to them.
The chorus welcomes men and women of all ages who enjoy singing to take a look at the group. Visit the website at baycountrychorus.com or just drop in at one of the rehearsals.
Weekly rehearsals are fun-filled and create camaraderie and friendships within the group. The chorus meets most Monday evenings at 6 p.m. at Brooklets Place, the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brooklets Place in Easton.
For additional information or to schedule a performance contact John Crovo, 410-820-4761.
