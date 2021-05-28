CAMBRIDGE — The trip following John Smith’s original exploration route planned for this summer is canceled due to a fundamental design problems with the boat, but the Army vet is still spearheading a fundraiser for a local veterans’ retreat.
Chad SeBour planned to kick off the 1,000 nautical mile clockwise tour of the Bay at Palm Beach Willies at Slaughter Creek in Taylors Island with a fundraiser for nearby Patriot Point.
SeBour said the vessel’s draft is too shallow, a problem that causes the 1973 watercraft to insufficiently grip the water enough to tack into the wind, a design flaw corrected in the next year’s model.
He estimated the flaw creates an inability to tack beyond 180 degrees, dramatically reducing the efficiency of the vessel.
SeBour said the limitation would likely double the amount of time needed for the trip. He remains hopeful, and plans to obtain a different boat and complete the expedition next year.
The trip is canceled, but the fundraiser is still scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.