Baywater Animal Rescue hires new executive director

CAMBRIDGE — Baywater Animal Rescue is pleased to welcome Carly Stockus to the team as executive director.
She was raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration from Salisbury University. In her academic years, she distinguished herself as an outstanding student and was elected to the International Business Honor Society, Beta Gamma Sigma.
While attending Salisbury University and since graduation, Stockus has worked with business owners across the Delmarva Peninsula. Her experience as a consultant with local businesses like GSB Media group helped her to cultivate relationships across the Shore and Dorchester County in particular.
Stockus said the Eastern Shore has ingrained a deep passion for nature in her. She is an animal lover with a green thumb who spends her free time caring for her dog Scout, cat Lucy, and exploring the United States as an avid hiker.
She said she plans to use her experience as a pillar to step into this leadership role supporting the humane companionship between man and animal. She will continue to build on Baywater’s growth from the Shore’s leading no-kill animal shelter to a major animal welfare organization.
For more information about adopting from or volunteering at Baywater Animal Rescue, readers may contact Rhonda Fleming, operations manager, at 410 228-3090.
