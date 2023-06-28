Benedictine graduate N’Faly, center, poses with Julie Hickey, Benedictine education director, and Stephanie Franklin, Benedictine assistant principal. N’Faly won a senior award for speech and music and received the superlative award for class clown.
Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans stands with graduate Ben, who received the 2023 Student of the Year Award.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Benedictine graduate N’Faly, center, poses with Julie Hickey, Benedictine education director, and Stephanie Franklin, Benedictine assistant principal. N’Faly won a senior award for speech and music and received the superlative award for class clown.
RIDGELY — Benedictine is proud to announce the graduation of eight students from its school on June 8. The ceremony took place on the campus in Ridgely. Graduates gathered after the ceremony for a reception with family, friends and staff to celebrate. For Benedictine’s students, this graduation is a culmination of many years of hard work overcoming challenges to move forward and live their best life.
“This year, I had the honor and pleasure of teaching three individuals from the class of 2023,” said Danielle Poore, Transitional Functional Academics teacher. “Seeing my students grow and reach their greatest potential is my biggest goal for each of them.” One of her students, Ben, received the 2023 Student of the Year Award.
“Ben is a hard working young man who has touched the lives of many students and staff members at Benedictine. He came to us when he was 13 and over the last nine years through his hard work has gained independence and developed skills to serve him in his life beyond Benedictine,” she said. “He loves to be involved in things and has participated in many local community events and school activities. You will often find Ben drawing in his room, or listening to music in his down time. He loves to create new things and is always willing to lend a helpful hand.”
Ben was recently employed at Tenchi Restaurant in Greensboro.
For the past seven years, Nick Fox, a Functional Academics teacher, has taught recent graduate N’Faly. Fox said, “N’Faly entered my classroom at age 14 and it was his first placement away from home. He is filled with passion and a sense of humor that has made him a pleasure to teach throughout his time at Benedictine. He loves singing songs and dancing to Motown.”
Fox went on to share, “But what N’Faly loves most is his family and he was always asking when his next visit would be. On graduation day, I saw a large group of his family and friends in attendance all wearing matching T-shirts in celebration of N’Faly’s accomplishments. It is great to know he is going back to live in his childhood home supported by caretakers and surrounded by his large and loving family.”
N’Faly won a senior award for speech and music and received the superlative award for class clown.
Students with developmental disabilities can join the Benedictine school as early as age 5 and graduate when they turn 21. For more information about the Benedictine school, please contact Admissions and IEP coordinator at honyin.eubanks@benschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.