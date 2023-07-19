Enterprise Zone

The Dorchester Regional Technical Park is part of Cambridge’s enterprise zone.

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore Friday announced the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved three new Enterprise Zones — Woodlawn in Baltimore County; the towns of Betterton and Worton in Kent County; and the town of Snow Hill in Worcester County. The department also approved the redesignation and expansion of an existing zone in the town of Princess Anne, and has approved the redesignation of existing zones in Baltimore County’s Southwest area, Cecil County and the City of Cambridge in Dorchester County.


  

