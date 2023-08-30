Pastor Doug Morley brought salutations, well wishes and blessings to Betty Rhodes seated. Her youngest daughter Doris Anne has her hands on Betty’s shoulders. “We are so grateful for the gift of life, the gift of love and the gift of laughter,” Morley said in a prayer.
A group from the Town of Greensboro showed up with flowers to celebrate one of the town’s oldest residents, Betty Rhodes. From the town are Tammy Kelledes, Dawn Parks, Jaime Fowler and Amanda Weaver (holding the flowers).
Betty Rhodes said she never drank, smoke or gambled. She corrected herself, admitting to the occasional game of bingo.
Betty Rhodes was polite with each visitor and gift. She kept said saying, “Thank you so very much for coming.”
GREENSBORO — On quiet Holly Road surrounded by farmers’ fields there sits a cottage. Inside a Greensboro resident has just turned 103 years old.
Representatives of the town showed up with flowers for Betty Rhodes on Aug. 24. Her white hair was full of light as she smiled and greeted her visitors over and over, “Thank you so very much for coming.”
This woman has never driven a car. Not once and has never flown either. Her tenant lives down the hill, and he has been trying to get her on a Harley for years to no avail.
One of her seven children, Doris Anne, was in attendance. She is the youngest one and lives across from the cemetery.
Betty Rhodes worked for years in the cafeteria at the elementary school.
“Chefs? More like we tried to keep the kids in control. That was it,” Rhodes said. “And I worked at a boatyard down in Georgetown. I worked at a grocery store up there in Galena. I have been around.
She was from Galena originally.
More and more people enter the home, including a large contingent from the Town of Greensboro.
When asked if this was all too much with the visitors, cake and ice cream, she said, “Oh I will be all right. I have never had so much excitement for my birthday.”
A pastor from Greater Impact Church, Doug Morley, raised his hands in prayer as everyone bowed their heads.
“Heavenly Father, we are so grateful for your many mercies and your goodness and your love. And we thank you for Betty, Lord, and the many years you have given her. Lord, you know her from the inside out, all the days are ordained for her and written in your book before one of them came to be. We are so thankful, Lord, for the life that you have given her and the legacy she leaves with us. And we ask that you bless and encourage those that have gathered here today to wish her a happy birthday. We are so grateful for the gift of life, the gift of love and the gift of laughter,” Morley said.
Betty responded, “Thank you all for everything. I can’t believe I have been here all this time. And thank you for coming.”
She got a gift certificate to La Delizia, the local Italian restaurant, and a basket of flowers from the Town of Greensboro. Greensboro Town Manager and Clerk Tammy Kelledes and community outreach Main Street coordinator Amanda Weaver came to wish her a happy birthday.
Daughter Doris Anne Rhodes lives on her grandparents’ dairy farm near the ballpark. She said, “She (mom) never drove. She never smoked. She’s a very good mom. We were country kids and played outside. She had so many kids, she was probably glad when we went outside.”
Betty pipes in, “I didn’t gamble either, except for bingo. And kids don’t do that today. They just want to look at their phones. It is awful.”
Surrounded by balloons and flowers and cake the birthday girl began to say good bye.
