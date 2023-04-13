EAST NEW MARKET — Two Dorchester County Public Schools alums took top honors at the annual banquet honoring teaching excellence Wednesday, March 29, at the East New Market Firehouse.
Briana Beulah, a fifth grade teacher at Sandy Hill Elementary School and a former student of the school, was named Dorchester County Public Schools Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.
Second grade teacher Wendi Bleyer, also of Sandy Hill Elementary School, was selected as First-Class Teacher of the Year from among four finalists. The local award recognizes a first-year teacher of exceptional promise.
Beulah will now represent Dorchester County in the Maryland Teacher of the Year contest organized by the Maryland State Department of Education.
“Becoming Dorchester County Teacher of the Year is more than an award for me,” Beulah said. “The overwhelming love and respect from my students, colleagues, administrators and my community make me truly feel blessed to be a part of the DCPS community.”
Beulah was one of 11 finalists nominated for the honor by a selection committee.
A graduate of North Dorchester High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education with a minor in Psychology from Salisbury University and expects to finish her master’s degree in School Administration later this year.
Beulah has also taught at Warwick and Choptank elementary schools.
Bleyer grew up in Dorchester County and graduated from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School.
Her childhood ambition had been to become a teacher, but life took her in another direction for over 20 years. She later became a substitute teacher and was inspired to take a permanent job as an instructional assistant while she finished her degree in Education/Early Childhood Education.
“I am overwhelmed and honored to be recognized as First-Class Teacher of the Year for Dorchester County,” Bleyer said.
“I am very fortunate to be a part of the Sandy Hill family where I am surrounded by amazing, supportive administration and colleagues,” she said. “Thank you, DCPS, for this unforgettable experience.”
The annual Teacher of the Year and First-Class Teacher of the Year honors were supported by nearly 60 local businesses. Each of the 15 candidates received swag bags stuffed with prizes from sponsors.
The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships will provide the free use of a car for Beulah before the start of school in the fall.
Attending the celebration were Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout and Chareka Harris, liaison for Maryland Legislative District 37A.
Members of the selection committee for Teacher of the Year were Bill Christopher, president and CEO of the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce; 1999-2000 Teacher of the Year Alice Mitchell, president of the Dorchester Retired School Personnel Association; Deborah Wooden, retired teacher and counselor; Phil Albert, 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year; and Megan Walters, 2022-2023 First-Class Teacher of the Year.
Dr. Susan Morgan, president of the Dorchester County Board of Education, told the candidates, “There are no winners or losers tonight.”
“Simply being nominated is amazing,” Morgan said. “It means that colleagues, parents, administrators and students have noticed that what you’re doing is great. You’ve been chosen from among your peers for acclamation. I know that eventually only one person can be chosen as Teacher of the Year and First-Class Teacher of the Year. But they are first among equals.”
The process of selecting the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year and First-Class Teacher of the Year began in early January with the submission of online nomination forms. Parents of students, community members, colleagues, administrators or supervisors and students could nominate teachers.
“Our teacher of the year selection committee had an extremely difficult job this year,” Morgan said. “We had had very talented dynamic group of professionals.”
The selection committee reviewed and scored 50 applications using prescribed rubrics and interviewed all 11 Teacher of the Year candidates. Scoring the applications required many hours of work, Morgan said.
“The scores awarded by each member of the committee for both the applications and interviews were tabulated for each of the candidates,” Morgan said. “These scores were presented to our executive team in order to determine the teachers selected to be the First-Class Teacher of the Year and Teacher of the Year.”
Each candidate was introduced with videotaped comments by their students. In DCPS Superintendent David Bromwell’s absence, Regina Teat, director of leadership and school improvement, told the candidates, “Whomever is chosen, you will represent DCPS with pride and grace.”
The other 10 candidates for Teacher of the Year were Brian Burris, Vienna Elementary School; Natalie Drake, Maple Elementary School; Mary Falduto, Mace’s Lane Middle School; Kristin Guesfeird, Warwick Elementary School; Genna Hatfield, North Dorchester Middle School; Jennifer McGlaughlin, Hurlock Elementary School; Jesse Morris, Dorchester Career & Technology Center; Jennifer Parrigin, South Dorchester School; Jennifer Powell, North Dorchester High School; and Melissa Wise, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School.
In addition to Bleyer, First-Class Teacher of the Year candidates were Najee Griffin, North Dorchester Middle School; Samuel Lupean, North Dorchester High School; and Raven Mills, Maple Elementary School.
The banquet was prepared by 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Chef Charlene Zinnel and her students in the Culinary Arts Program at Dorchester Career and Technology Center.
National Daffodil Judge Deanna Kozak of Cambridge provided daffodil bouquets for each table. Each candidate wore a wristlet or boutonniere of yellow and blue flowers.
