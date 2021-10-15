EASTON — Hundreds gathered in the courtyard of the Tidewater Inn in Easton to honor local philanthropists Richard and Beverly Tilghman as they received the Chesapeake Champions award Sept. 30 for their contribution to the maintenance and improvement of the environment on the Eastern Shore.
The Chesapeake Champion celebration serves as a fundraiser dedicated to supporting graduate students working and studying at the Horn Point Lab in Cambridge, one of the four environmental labs in the state connected to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.
This year, the fundraiser reached its goal of $100,000, which will be used to support graduate student education and research.
The award is given to honor people who go above and beyond the call of duty to do things for our local environment in addition to further publicizing Horn Point’s mission, said Mike Roman, director of the lab. He added that early support from the Tilghmans, including hosting events, was a key part of Horn Point becoming a great destination for students.
From their initial agreement to accept the honor of being named Chesapeake Champions, the Tilghmans made clear to the event organizers that their reason for accepting was not their own accolades. Instead, they saw the award as an opportunity to highlight something they care deeply about — the many graduate students dedicated to environmental science at the Horn Point Lab.
Beverly and Richard have long supported HPL’s students, opening their home for gatherings where invited guests could talk one-on-one with the students to gain an appreciation for their research and its impact on the environmental challenges in the Chesapeake Bay.
“Being able to talk to the students and understand who they were, that’s been really important to us,” Tilghman said in his remarks. “These are the people who are really going to make a difference going forward in the Chesapeake Bay.”
The Tilghmans also spoke with passion about how generations of their family have loved and cared for the Bay. The couple placed an emphasis on the value and importance of educating the next generation of environmental leaders — the students at Horn Point.
“It’s great to have the advocacy to fix the problems,” Tilghman said of serious challenges to the Bay, “but what we really need are the scientists.”
“These are incredibly intelligent people, but what’s even more important than their intellect is their incredible enthusiasm,” he continued. “And this is really, really what got us hooked on Horn Point.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
