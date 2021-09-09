WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is suing Texas over its controversial law allowing for private lawsuits against clinics who conduct abortions after six weeks.
The move is drawing support from Delmarva Democrats who support abortion rights as the Texas abortion law looks to be replicated in other conservative states and challenge Roe v. Wade.
“The Texas law violates constitutionally protected reproductive rights, period. I’m glad to see Attorney General Garland bring the full force of President Biden’s Justice Department to bear against the state’s abortion ban,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. (a top Biden ally).
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the Texas law when it went into place earlier this month. That sparked worry among abortion rights supporters (including President Joe Biden and other Democrats) that the five conservatives on the Supreme Court could overturn or severely weaken Roe v. Wade.
The 1973 case legalized abortion in the U.S.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the new lawsuit saying the Texas law restricts abortions and is unconstitutional. “This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans – whatever their politics or party – should fear. If it prevails, it may become a model for action in other areas, by other states, and with respect to other constitutional rights and judicial precedents,” Garland said.
Garland previously announced the U.S. government was ready to deploy the FBI and other police resources to keep abortion clinics in Texas open.
Other Delmarva Democrats — who support abortion rights — also strongly back the federal lawsuit against Texas.
“This unconstitutional abortion law will impact countless Texas women. Glad to hear that the Justice Department will intervene to protect the right for women to make their own healthcare decisions,” said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, D-Del., in a social media statement.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., agreed.
“No state can deprive individuals of their constitutional rights and this dangerous Texas scheme to try to avoid judicial enforcement by empowering vigilantes is a recipe for legal anarchy,” Van Hollen said.
Abortion rights opponents saw the Supreme Court not blocking the new Texas law immediately as a victory. There could be similar laws in the works in Florida, Arizona, South Dakota and other GOP-controlled states if the Texas law survives legal challenges.
Texas Right to Life and other opponents of abortion rights question the federal lawsuit filed against the state of Texas since the law allows private parties to bring lawsuits against abortion clinics. Abortion rights foes also criticize Biden’s longstanding support for abortion rights.
“Joe Biden has a long record of failures with protecting the unborn and pregnant women,” said Texas Right to Life Vice President Elizabeth Graham.
