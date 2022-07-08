WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is poised to deploy federal agents and homeland security resources and assets to help women travel for abortions and to protect abortion clinics (including mobile ones) as well as pharmacies dispensing abortion-inducing medicines in a post-Roe world.
Biden issued an executive order Friday looking to preserve abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its federal protections for abortions.
The court decision allows more than two dozen conservative states, including Florida, Ohio, Texas and Idaho, to restrict abortions. Other states, including Maryland, New York, Oregon and California, will continue to allow abortions. Those progressive states are looking to become reproductive health care hubs offering abortions to women from other states.
Democratic states and the Biden administration could offer travel vouchers to women traveling for abortions from restrictive states.
A number of major U.S. companies — including Disney, Apple, Macy’s, Bank of America, Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Starbucks — are also promising to offer $4,000 and other health care travel benefits for employees seeking abortions.
Abortion providers, such as Planned Parenthood, are also looking to open new clinics or deploy mobile ones in pro-abortion rights states that border states with restrictions. Planned Parenthood, for example, is looking to open a new clinic in Oregon near the Idaho border and is also exploring mobile clinics as a way to offer access after Roe.
The White House order looks to preserve abortion access after the conservative decision and potentially battle states imposing restrictions on pregnancy terminations.
Biden’s order instructs U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to look at security needs and potential deployments to protect abortion clinics as well as pharmacies and medical centers dispensing abortion inducing drugs.
“I’m asking the Justice Department, much like they did in the Civil Rights era, to do something — do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their right,” Biden said referring deployments of FBI agents and other federal law enforcement during the civil rights movement and dismantling of Jim Crow laws including school segregation. “In states where clinics are still open, to protect them from intimidation. To protect the right of women to travel from a state that prohibits seeking the medical attention that she needs to a state to provide that care.”
The White House will also bring together attorneys and legal groups who back abortion rights as part of coordinated post-Roe effort in conservative states.
Biden and Democrats also hope the abortion issue will help turnout favorable voters in midterm elections also focused on high inflation and record gas prices.They want to codify Roe and its abortion rights protections into federal laws.
Biden railed against the conservative abortion decision.
“It was about a deep, long-seething antipathy towards Roe and the broader right to privacy. As the justices wrote in their dissent, and I quote, ‘The majority has overruled Roe and Casey for one and only one reason: because it has always despised them, and now it has the votes to discard them. So, what we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment. It was an exercise in raw political power.’ End of quote,” Biden said in remarks from the White House July 7.
The federal order stops short of two more aggressive pushes favored by some abortion rights activists — issuing a federal health emergency to keep abortion clinics open and to put abortion clinics on military bases or other federal properties in conservative states.
Biden said the order will offer new federal protections for contraception and instructs the Department of Health and Human Services to offer legal protections to hospitals and doctors who treat pregnant women in emergency situations.
"A patient comes into the emergency room in any state in the union," Biden said in a legal and medical hypothetical. "She’s expressing and experiencing a life-threatening miscarriage, but the doctor is going to be so concerned about being criminalized for treating her, they delay treatment to call the hospital lawyer who is concerned the hospital will be penalized if a doctor provides the lifesaving care. It’s outrageous. I don’t care what your position is. It’s outrageous, and it’s dangerous."
"That’s why this executive order directs the Department of Health and Human Services — HHS — to ensure all patients, including pregnant women and girls experience pregnant — experiencing pregnancy loss get emergency care they need under federal law, and that doctors have clear guidance on their own responsibilities and protections no matter what the state — no matter what state they’re in," Biden continued.
Abortion rights opponents welcome the Supreme Court’s decision upholding Mississippi restrictions on abortion and undoing of Roe — a dominant issue in American partisan politics for decades.
They are also hitting at Biden and Democratic lawmakers post-decision efforts in favor of national abortion rights.
“On no other issue, from inflation to high gas prices, have President Biden and pro-abortion Democrats put forward so much effort as they have on abortion,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. “President Biden seems to think that Americans’ problems can only be solved by killing its children by abortion. President Biden and the Democratic Party are pouring efforts into promoting abortion more than anything else.”
There have been an estimated 63.5 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973 when the Supreme Court legalized abortion via Roe, according to the anti-abortion rights group.
“The Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats continue to promote abortion up until birth,” said Tobias. “Despite the rhetoric, nothing this administration does is going to help women and their unborn children.”
