EASTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters brought two men together almost three decades ago, and the two have been best friends ever since.
The two Eastern Shore men met when Marquis Roberts’ mom enrolled her son in the organization because his father was not involved in his life. At a match meeting, Marquis met his future “Big Brother” Rob Etgon, and the two instantly bonded over their shared interests in fishing and golfing.
Big Brother Rob and Little Brother Marquis were matched in 1994 in Easton, after Rob’s friend, who was already involved in Big Brothers, “relentlessly badgered” him into joining.
Throughout the years, the two grew so close that Marquis was the best man at Rob’s wedding. And 20 years later, when it was Marquis’ turn to get married, Rob served as his best man.
“It’s been just a tremendous relationship, we’re best friends,” Rob said. “He’s been hugely helpful in my life, and I hope I’ve been helpful in his.”
Rob, now a resident of Queenstown, said at first the commitment can seem daunting, but it’s worth it.
“It was really great for me because I did not have the man that I needed in my life to help me be the man that I am now,” Marquis said.
The two had fun, but a lot of learning took place, including basic life lessons and skills. “He taught me everything there is to know about life,” Marquis said, “The same stuff I teach my kids.”
Marquis said Rob was the “inspiration in my life,” as a boy, and “still is today.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore has been serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore since 2005.
The organization currently serves the nine counties of the Eastern Shore: Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico, Dorchester, Caroline, Talbot, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Cecil.
The program provides free 1:1 mentoring for children facing adversity in the community, and enrolls children age 6 to 16 years old, who are then matched with an adult mentor who is 18 or older.
Matches meet at least twice a month for at least one year and can enjoy activities like going to the park, playing sports, doing arts and crafts, going out to eat or anything else that they enjoy.
The role of the mentor, or “Big,” is to help their Little (the child) with academic work, self-esteem, goal-planning, learning new things, making friends and more.
All matches are supported by a member of the organization’s staff, which provides case management and resources once a month. Families and matches are invited to participate in agency events and empowerment workshops.
Anyone interested in learning more about or participating in the program can call 410-543-2447 or go online to shorebiglittle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.