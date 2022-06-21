The waterfront Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels welcomes back The Shades of Blue Orchestra for its Saturday, July 2, Big Band Night. The performance takes place from 7–10 p.m. under the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand, followed by St. Michaels’ fireworks.
ST. MICHAELS — In celebration of Independence Day, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels welcomes The Shades of Blue Orchestra for a live performance at its Saturday, July 2, Big Band Night. The St. Michaels fireworks are scheduled to launch after dusk that evening, visible from CBMM’s waterfront campus. The rain date for the concert and fireworks is Sunday, July 3.
The orchestra is set to begin at 7 p.m., with the public invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an evening of music, dancing and fireworks along the Miles River. Food, ice cream and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the event, which is sponsored by Eastern Shore Tents & Events.
Mixing together popular standards, a variety of musical styles and dance-able rhythms, the Shades of Blue Orchestra combines brass, woodwind and rhythm instruments to bring music from the 1930s to present to the Miles River. Established in 1976, this 18-piece Big Band consists of complementary brass, woodwind and rhythm sections, with two vocalists.
CBMM’s Welcome Center will open at 6 p.m. for Big Band Night guests to enter the campus for the event. Admission to Big Band Night is $6 for CBMM members and $10 for nonmembers, with free admission for children ages 5 and under, as well as active and retired military. After 8:45 p.m., admission will be reduced to $2 for those watching the fireworks only. Advanced tickets and more information are available online at bit.ly/CBMMBandNight.
