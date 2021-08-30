Big Lots employees celebrate the grand opening of its Easton location off Marlboro Avenue on Aug. 28 with Easton Town Councilman Al Silverstein, left, and Mayor Robert Willey, center, and his wife, Betsy.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Shoppers enter Big Lots on Aug. 28. The store first swung open its doors at the location off Marlboro Avenue on Aug. 12.
PHOTO BY BRAD DRESS
Big Lots opened its doors on Aug. 12 and celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 28.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Big Lots employees pose for a picture outside the new store off Marlboro Avenue on Aug. 28.
EASTON — Easton has a new Big Lots in town. The discount and home decor store at 210 Marlboro Avenue officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 28.
The ceremony was celebrated with management staff as well as Easton Mayor Robert Willey and Town Councilman Al Silverstein. Both applauded the company for choosing to open up shop in Easton. It's the second Big Lots to open on the Mid-Shore, joining another location in Chester.
"It's another nice option for shoppers in Easton," said Willey. "We're partial to having people come to Easton to do their shopping instead of going elsewhere. It's a nice store, roomy, well-lit, and well-stocked."
Big Lots, at the edge of the Tred Avon shopping center, officially swung its doors open on Aug. 12. The store totals approximately 35,000 square feet, and employs 30 people.
The retail and department store has countless products, including furniture from the famous furnishing company Broyhill, and it carries all other major products. The Easton location also features the new "store of the future" look that is now being introduced to Big Lots stores nationwide.
"It's a new concept store," said Jeff Meyers, the area asset protection manager. "All our new stores have brighter merchandise. We also have this area called the lot (in the front of the store). This merchandise changes out frequently."
Meyers said that roughly six months ago, corporate decided it would open a store in Easton after finding there was a vacant spot in the shopping lot — and finding it to be in a good location for future growth.
"It's a great market for us," he added.
Kelly Dornon, the store manager, said Big Lots was now "the friendliest store in town."
