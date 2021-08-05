EASTON — Two new retail stores are springing up in Easton. Big Lots and Sleep Number have joined the roster of tenants at the Tred Avon Square shopping area.
Big Lots did a soft opening Thursday, Aug. 6, at its new 35,000-square-foot store. Ohio-based Big Lots takes over a space previously occupied by Gordmans and Peebles.
Whether you are looking for vintage vinyl records, Slim Jims or sofas, the discount chain carries a variety of products. They also have patio furniture and a selection of mattresses. A produce section is filled with easy meals for folks on the go. Electronics like head phones and gaming supplies are also available.
A steady stream of customers were at the store at 211 Marlboro Ave for the opening.
Big Lots is hiring for store associate and stocker positions. There will be an official ribbon cutting for Big Lots opening on August 28.
The Sleep Number store will have their opening later this month with an Aug. 17 target date. Right now, the mattress store is still being spackled, painted and buffed up awaiting its Easton debut.
Sleep Number also has high-end mattress stores in Annapolis and Salisbury.
