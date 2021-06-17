EASTON — A new Big Lots store is preparing to open in Easton on Marlboro Avenue near Easton Parkway.
Big Lots is taking over a 35,000-square-foot space at 211 Marlboro Ave. The retail space was previously occupied by Gordmans and Peebles.
Signs are up on the storefront and at the Tred Avon Square shopping center — which also includes Easton Cinemas, Acme, Shore United Bank and Joann Fabrics and Crafts.
A Big Lots spokesperson did not have information on a specific opening date but the Ohio-based retailer has managerial and other jobs available at the new Easton store.
Big Lots joins a retail area near Easton Parkway and Marlboro Avenue that also includes Target, Kohl’s, Harris Teeter, Weis Markets, Marshalls and ULTA Beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.