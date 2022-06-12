CAMBRIDGE — Three major projects made big progress on Friday during Gov. Larry Hogan’s visit to Cambridge.
Cambridge Harbor, Packing House and the Maces Lane Community Center each took a significant step in their respective progress in individual events with the governor and other state officials, local leaders and members of the community.
The second of three stops was at Cambridge’s most prominent project, the 35-acre waterfront on the Choptank River in East Cambridge where the governor operated a large excavator to begin the demolition of the Governors Hall building at the recently named Cambridge Harbor property.
The governor tearing down the steel roof rafter began the demolition phase of the waterfront development project that will see the former warehouse and former Dorchester hospital building removed and the site cleared for future development.
“The state of Maryland was proud to provide $8 million toward this long anticipated project, which when it is completed, will provide a mix of new commercial space and housing while also preserving these scenic vistas and the working history of the waterfront,” Hogan said.
The governor’s visit to Cambridge began at the Packing House where Hogan was joined in the atrium of the former food packaging factory for a ribbon cutting for the new Eastern Shore satellite office and Community Engagement Center of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the first operating occupant of the drastically renovated facility. The office and center will serve as anchor tenants in the redeveloped facility and aims to provide critical housing and community services and outreach to Eastern Shore residents.
The facility will also host retail eateries and 411 Kitchen, a state-of-the-art, shared-use kitchen for food production that received funding through Project Restore, the governor’s economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
DHCD Secretary Ken Holt talked about the other prospective tenants of the building, as well as the heritage of the site, and how the emerging iteration of the of Packing House would promote that local heritage. Holt talked about the factory’s history of producing rations for troops fighting overseas in World War II.
Hogan talked about the presence DHCD has maintained in Cambridge.
“With this new office we will expand that presence and ensure that the agency’s programs, services, and technical expertise will be even more accessible for the residents of Cambridge, Dorchester County and the entire Shore,” Hogan said.
Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas shared that, as a young woman, her grandmother moved from Virginia to Cambridge for work. She said she expected the Packing House to be the same kind of economic driver, providing jobs and training for a new workforce.
At the final stop, Hogan joined in the groundbreaking for the work at the Maces Lane Community Center, which will retain and add to the site of the Maces Lane school building for a museum and community space that will be an additional location for the Boys and Girls Club. The new center will feature the Edythe M. Jolley Museum and Cultural Center, honoring the faculty and staff of Mace’s Lane High School and their role in the lives of local African American students in the pre- and post-20th century civil rights era.
The Boys and Girls Club will operate out of the center and provide outreach programs and recreational activities for the youth of Maces Lane and Cambridge. The center is expected to further serve the community by providing space for concerts, banquets, and other events, as well as programs and services. During his remarks, Hogan announced that Cambridge has been awarded a $2.6 million Community Development Block Grant to fund infrastructure improvements to support the Homeownership Works initiative and create new homeownership opportunities in the nearby historic Pine Street community.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore CEO Jeffrey Breslin talked about the kids helped by his organization, saying their future is, “the best part of what we are doing.” Breslin said that kids who attended the elementary and middle school next to the project, “soon will see the Maces Lane Community Center and Boys and Girls Club as a beacon of hope every day that honors the history of Maces Lane.”
“We couldn’t be more proud or more appreciative that you’ve welcomed us into this,” Breslin said.
Maces Lane Community Center’s president, the Rev. Keith Cornish, talked about the Maces Lane alumni group’s vision to “preserve this facility for posterity.”
“But vision needs other things to make it work,” Cornish said, and referred not only to the love the alumni had for the project, but also for the external provision from state and local leaders, as well as other non-profits and community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club.
“We are honored to be a part of ... of something vital to this community,” Cornish said, “to fulfill the vision of Maces Lane alumni to keep this facility in operation.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
