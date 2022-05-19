EASTON — A bike ride for a good cause will happen Saturday when an expected 200 riders will gather at the Talbot County Community Center to begin either a 42-mile, 69-mile or 101-mile journey.
The bike ride benefits the organization Moveable Feast, which provides medically tailored meals and nutrition education for those with chronic illness and others in need who can’t get enough to eat on their own. Founded over 30 years ago, the organization has delivered 453,815 meals to more than 2,111 persons in need.
The bike ride begins at 7 a.m. for the longest distance riders up to 9 a.m. for the 42-mile format. People who choose not to ride are welcome to be volunteers. Lunch and dinner will be catered by Rude BBQ.
Moveable Feast Executive Director Sue Elias said registration to participate is now sold out.
“We are grateful for the support of so many people who believe in the power of food to meet critical health needs,” Elias said.
Founded over 30 years ago, Moveable Feast has raised almost $7 million in donations. It serves 15 out of 24 counties in Maryland. It has more than a thousand volunteers and has sponsored Ride for the Feast since 2003. This year’s Ride for the Feast is expected to raise $800,000 for the organization. All proceeds go directly to the Moveable Feast organization.
“We deliver once a week, and our typical delivery is 12 frozen meals and fresh produce for people typically with HIV, diabetes, kidney disease, cancer and other serious illnesses,” Elias said.
Moveable Feast delivers meals for chronically ill people in all of the Eastern Shore counties.
“We deliver right to people’s homes at no cost, no matter how isolated the area,” Elias said.
