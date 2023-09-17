EASTON — Talbot Goes Purple this week announced a free BMX event with drug prevention messages at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Sts. Peter and Paul High School in Easton.
Sts. Peter and Paul School is a long-time partner of Talbot Goes Purple, which is a substance use prevention initiative founded in 2016 by Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. The program encourages people to Go Purple in September, as a sign of standing up against substance abuse. Talbot Goes Purple focuses on prevention activities and programs with students from grades 5-12 across the county.
Kevin Callahan, director of advancement for Sts. Peter and Paul school, embraced the idea of bringing Dialed Action Sports’ BMX show, which incorporates drug prevention messages into the performance, to the high school this year.
“Sts. Peter and Paul School is delighted to partner with Talbot Goes Purple, Sheriff Gamble and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office to bring their important message to students in Talbot County and to the general public,” said Kevin R. Callahan, Director of Advancement for Saints Peter & Paul School. “We are looking forward to hosting this unique event on Thursday, September 21 and supporting the work of Talbot Goes Purple all year long and for years to come.”
Dialed Action Sports features BMX athletes performing aerial stunts like backflips, Supermans and 360 spins on custom built ramps. In addition to these tricks, the team talks about drug use prevention and bicycle safety, while showing easier moves that even novice riders can try at home. The athletes are positive role models that show students what’s possible by living a health lifestyle.
There are two performances scheduled, the first, during the day, is only for students. The evening show at 6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public. The show will be held on the back parking area of the high school, between the athletic fields and the school. The show will last about 30 minutes — bring a lawn chair if desired. Bathrooms are available inside the school.
Support for this event and others includes Spring & Associates, Town of Oxford, Sts. Peter & Paul School and VFW Post 5118.
As a component fund of Mid-Shore Community Foundation, another partner since the start, all donations are tax-deductible. Anyone interested in supporting Talbot Goes Purple can visit Mid-Shore’s website at mscf.org.
Talbot Goes Purple is an initiative from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary, in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools, Sts. Peter and Paul School and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and includes school-based student clubs, outreach and education activities, and community engagement events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.