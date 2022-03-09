Bikers help abused kids

PRESTON — Bethesda United Methodist Church was recently visited by some bikers with leather gear on. Members of motorcycle organization Bikers Against Child Abuse had come to tell their story of looking out for the little guy, for the abused and the downtrodden. They were doing a drive for denim jackets. They collect the denim, cut the sleeves off, and give the vests to victims of child abuse.
The peaceful congregation was all ears to this unique outreach effort. There were denim jackets lined up on the railing in front of the pulpit. Even the preacher wore denim for his sermon and then took the coat off at the end and donated it.
Bikers said the vests make the victims feel a part of something stronger than their tormentor. An interesting aspect of their pitch via person, pamphlet and video is that BACA is tightly organized. The BACA people don’t want their faces or names revealed. They have BACA road names like “Irish” and “Tadpole” and “Glo.”
“Our video makes us look like bad bikers, but our mission statement is we don’t condone violence. Usually the police are involved or there is a court case number. We are not vigilantes,” said “Wizard.” He had a perfectly brushed silver ponytail.
“That’s what we are here for. BACA is here to empower children, abused children, not to be afraid. We get referrals from individuals who call the hotline, Social Services from the court advocates, police departments. All avenues who deal with these children,” said “Glo.” She is the child liaison for the chapter and is the point first contact.
“Any abuse is despicable. We are there for them up to age 18,” “Glo” said.
“Wizard’s” favorite part is “seeing that destroyed little person go in to a confident person. Our goal is to give them their life back. Empower them to not live in fear.”
“Riff,” president of the Chesapeake Bay region, said, “We are not a club. We are an organization. We are a true 501(c)(3). Most of the funds go straight to the children. We run on donations.”
He also noted that however macho BACA seems it is nothing compared to the courage he has seen in these abused children when they come forward.
“We go to court with them. We are out in that hallway waiting for them to come out of that courtroom. They know that we are out there waiting. We get a lot of respect from the courts in Maryland. We are thanked for doing what we do for these children,” said “Glo.”
To become a BACA member is a process. Each volunteer has to be fingerprinted and have a background check through the state and the FBI; then there is a year-long training process, said “Irish.”
“Our mission statement states that we don’t condone the use of violence or physical force. If circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle,” said “Wizard” to all of the church.
On all of their “cuts” is a patch sewn on that says, “No child deserves to live in fear.” Each victim receives a road name and denim vest or “cut.”
“Our chapter in the four years I have been here has helped over 100 kids,” said “Riff.”
Although BACA is a national group, this particular group is based in Queenstown. The organization can be found in 17 countries. Their helpline is 410-212-9642. You can see their video at www.bacaworld.org.
