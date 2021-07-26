EASTON — The head of The Country School has resigned after serving just one year at the helm of the private school in Easton.
Head of School Bill Ennist submitted a letter of resignation to the Country School Board of Trustees on Saturday.
Two letters are posted on the Country School's website. One from Ennist resigning and one from Board President John Hockmeyer addressing the changes.
“Dear friends it is with a heavy heart that I announce to you that I have resigned my position as Head of School at The Country School, effective July 24, 2021. As you might imagine, following the tenure of a 30-year Head of School is a daunting task in the best of circumstances — the transition process is accompanied by much anticipation and excitement, but also by much unpredictability," Ennist said in the letter. "Add to that a pandemic that none of us had ever faced before, and the challenges of this leadership transition were magnified greatly. Over the past several weeks I have come to realize that it is best to allow an interim head of school to lead the community through this challenging transitional phase and best position the school for its future.”
Hockmeyer said there will be an interim head of school.
“We are thrilled to announce that Jean Waller Brune has agreed to serve as Acting Head during this transition period. Jean is formerly a member of the Board of Trustees of The Country School and is the Head of School Emeritus of the Roland Park Country School, a distinguished preK-12 all-girls school in Baltimore, MD that Jean led for 24 years. Jean is a visionary leader and an extraordinary resource for The Country School and brings a lifetime of deep knowledge of independent schools and of our community due to her tenure on the Board of Trustees,” said Hockmeyer.
Ennist came to The Country School from The Canterbury School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Country School spent $100,000 on a nationwide search to find Ennist, according to a former board member.
