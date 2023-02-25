CENTREVILLE — A Centreville family’s many years of service as 4-H leaders in Queen Anne’s County was celebrated Feb. 19 at a virtual gala hosted by the Maryland 4-H Foundation.
Doug and Karen Bishop of Centreville, along with their daughter Karen Marx of Centreville, are Maryland’s newest 4-H Family of the Year. The other 2022 Family of the Year award winner is the Herbert family of Charles County.
The Bishops have served as adult leaders in 4-H equestrian programs for more than 50 years combined. Following in their footsteps is Karen and Sean Marx’s son Levi, 7, a Clover 4-H member.
Queenstown residents Jessica Stringer and her daughter Jillian, a junior at Queen Anne’s County High School and president of Dream Riders 4-H Club, nominated the family for the award.
In the nomination she recorded for the awards gala, Jessica Stringer said, “They’re just amazing people who really have a huge heart for the youth in the area. They’re super-encouraging.”
“They’re very invested in the community as a whole and specifically invested in our youth,” Jessica Stringer said. “I don’t even know how many hours a year they spend just running the 4-H club. It’s expanded over the years; it’s just getting bigger and bigger.”
“They are really thoughtful people who really believe in service to others, and I just wanted to make sure they got honored for that,” Stringer said.
The award recognizes a family spanning at least two generations who is well-known for their steadfast dedication to the 4-H Program and are currently active in it.
“Youth and adult members of the family typically display service, citizenship and leadership at all levels of 4-H,” stated the acceptance letter from Lauren Mohler, coordinator of the Maryland 4-H Foundation based in College Park.
Queen Anne’s County 4-H Program Assistant Sally Rosenberry said, “It is definitely an honor to be a Maryland 4-H Family of the Year because it spans the whole state of Maryland, not just Queen Anne’s County.”
Doug Bishop wrote in an email that he and Robin “have been registered/certified 4-H leaders in Queen Anne’s County for 23 years. Our daughter, Karen Bishop-Marx, grew-up in the 4-H equestrian program, starting at age 11 until she ‘graduated’ when she aged out (at) 19. … She’s been a registered leader also for more than 12 years.”
The Bishops oversee the Dream Riders 4-H Club, which they founded in 2007 with more than 20 children. Before Dream Riders, Doug and Karen were leaders of the former Kent Island Young Riders 4-H Club.
“We credit former 4-H leaders Doug and Laura Kaufman of Centreville (for) setting an excellent example for us to follow,” Doug Bishop wrote. “The Kaufmans treated other 4-H children as if they were their own.”
“As 4-H leaders, we’ve taken our club members on a wide variety of equine-related field trips over the years,” Doug Bishop wrote. Among them were the annual International Horse Show in Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian Institution’s History of the Appaloosa Horse traveling exhibit, and the Harris Paints Brood Mare Farm near Federalsburg several times “to witness the birth of colts and fillies, especially in the springtime.”
“The intention is to have 4-Hers experience the diversity of horse-related disciplines and performances that exist,” he wrote.
“My wife Robin has always wanted to provide children whose family might not be able to afford the expense of buying and maintaining a horse to use one of our horses, learning to ride and be successful,” Doug wrote.
“Several of our 4-Hers have gone on to win college equestrian team scholarships,” he wrote. “The most notable was Angelina Watts of Stevensville, who earned a scholarship to Delaware State University’s Division l equestrian team, and graduated with her degree several years ago. Angelina was a straight-A student in high school as well as serious about becoming an excellent equestrian rider. She never owned her own horse.”
Besides their service as 4-H leaders, the Bishops have worked with the Queen Anne’s County Fair Horse Barn and Show planning committee for nearly two decades. As a member of Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576, Doug helped facilitate the lodge’s funding of the horse show awards for the past 15 years, following the cut-back of state funding.
Doug Bishop is a retired high school teacher, serving for 41 years with Prince Georges County Public Schools. Robin Bishop also retired in 2016 from her work as a support staffer at Kent Island High School. Karen Marx was a radiologist in Easton until Levi was born.
Although the 4-H Family of the Year Award was established in 1980, Doug Bishop wrote, “(We) didn’t know this award even existed, so it was a total surprise when we heard we were receiving it.”
“We are truly honored to have been chosen to represent all the great 4-H volunteer families that serve in the state of Maryland,” he wrote.
Maryland 4-H volunteers contributed over 98,000 hours to the 4-H program in 2022.
You can watch the Maryland 4-H Volunteer Awards program “Celebrating the Heart of 4-H” on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qbryf40zfM.
Doug Bishop is a reporter with APG Chesapeake and covers stories in Queen Anne’s County.
