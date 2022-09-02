CHESTERTOWN — Black veterans from Kent County received a long-overdue salute Aug. 19-21 as part of the annual Legacy Day celebration.
According to some of those who attended the weekend events, the “thank you” they received from their own community topped all others.
Marchaund Tiller, a master sergeant whose service spanned the Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq, said he had received commendations and medals from colonels and generals, but nothing compared to “this recognition from my hometown.”
This was the ninth edition of Legacy Day, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County.
Sumner Hall, which originated as the Grand Army of the Republic Post #25 for Black veterans of the Union Army in the Civil War, and the Historical Society of Kent County are the lead sponsors.
Key collaborators include Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience and Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project.
The weekend celebration was more like a festival, with music, art, film, a genealogy workshop, a Civil War encampment of U.S. Colored Troops, food and fellowship.
“I thought Legacy Day 2022 was spectacular!” Nivek Johnson, chair of the Legacy Day Committee, wrote in an email to the Kent County News.
“This year it was our hope to offer diverse programming to reach all backgrounds. I truly do believe we accomplished that,” Johnson said, crediting the Legacy Day Committee, Legacy Day staff, partners and producers for their hard work and dedication.
“Our honorees offered us an up-close and personal glimpse into their military life and service. We again thank them for their devotion and service in the Armed Forces and representing Kent County,” Johnson, who also is a Sumner Hall board member, said in the email.
The kickoff was Friday night, Aug. 19 at the Garfield Center for the Arts where Marchaund Tiller and about two dozen service men and women were in attendance. Each was called to the stage where they were presented a Legacy Day medal as their biographies were read aloud.
They took their seats to thunderous applause.
Four of the honorees — Sgt. Eleanor “Rellie” Ringgold, Sgt. Maj. Jackie Johnson, Tiller and Chief Petty Officer Larry Wilson — were invited to tell their stories.
Ringgold served in the Women’s Army Corps (1972-78) and the U.S. Army (1978-82) before wrapping up her military career with the Delaware National Guard (1982-93).
All these years later, she recalled with great clarity getting up at 4 a.m. to meet the green Army sedan that came to her home on Quaker Neck Road on Sept. 25, 1972.
“I was just so excited,” she told the audience.
Jackie Johnson’s career took him all over the world, including the White House, and gained him top-secret clearance.
He was humble in accepting accolades, and was more interested in “thanking everyone who served and defended the Constitution.”
Tiller told the audience that he had made his decision long before he entered high school that he wanted to serve and protect “my country.”
He enlisted in 1980.
He said the military prepared him for the challenges he would face in life.
Like Jackie Johnson, Tiller was widely traveled — to five continents and every state in the U.S.
He said the military taught him how to be a good listener, a mentor and a coach.
Wilson introduced himself as a member of a family that has sent at least 15 “young men” into the military. His 20 years of decorated service in the Navy included deployments to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War.
“I’m very proud to have served,” he said, “and I thank everyone here tonight for their service.”
Wilson also is president of the Sumner Hall board of directors.
The Friday night event included talks by Bill Leary, who curated the Legacy Day exhibit with his son Charley, and re-enactor Louis Carter.
The Sumner Hall veterans research project identified nearly 1,700 local African American men and women who have served in the military — from the Revolutionary War to the present day.
“It’s been a pleasure to represent them,” said Carter, a retired Washington, D.C. fireman.
As a re-enactor — he’s been doing it since 1989 — Carter said he aims to reach youth “so they know who their ancestors are.”
He said he was proud to be African American and “proud knowing that we helped make this country. ... We should be proud of our heritage and learn what we did.”
The weekend celebration concluded Sunday, Aug. 21 with an interfaith memorial service at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park in the 200-block of High Street.
Pastor Josh Rendulic of Hope Fellowship led the service, which included recitation of the 23rd Psalm, a solo of “Amazing Grace” by Sumner Hall board member Yvette Hynson and a dance tribute.
Rendulic stood in the shadow of the obelisk that honors the 400-plus Black soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War.
“These Civil War veterans are special in a lot of ways,” he said. “Without these veterans and without their service, I don’t know that we would be celebrating Legacy Day. Without them there would be no Sumner Hall.”
Rendulic pointed to them as a generation of veterans who left a legacy of sacrifice, service and love, a legacy that built up a community and left it better than where they found it.
You can find more information about these veterans using the database on the Sumner Hall website http://www.sumnerhall.org/vets. You can submit new information there as well.
