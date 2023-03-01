FEDERALSBURG — During the Feb. 21 meeting, the Federalsburg Council introduced three resolutions meant to make the town’s elections racially fair and address concerns brought forth by the Caroline NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union. However, the NAACP, ACLU, the Caucus of African American Leaders and seven town residents said the resolutions are a betrayal of what they were promised and on Feb. 22 filed suit in federal court in Baltimore under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The lawsuit alleges that Federalsburg’s election practices and structure unlawfully conspire to prevent Black residents from electing their chosen representatives.
“Now is the time for our elected officials in the Town of Federalsburg to do what’s right, by dismantling the at-large, staggered voting system and implementing voting districts, thereby creating an equitable voting system for all citizens of Federalsburg,” said Sherone Lewis, a Black voter and resident of Federalsburg, in a news release.
Other individual plaintiffs in the case include Roberta Butler, Darlene Pitt Hammond, Elaine Hubbard, Nikendra Bordley, Ryan Haynes and Lywanda Johnson. Both Butler and Hammond previously ran for council. In 2017, Butler and Angel Greene, another Black resident, ran for the two open council seats, both losing to their two white opponents.
Although the town’s Black population has grown to 47 percent of its overall population, Federalsburg is, and always has been, ruled exclusively by whites, the news release said.
“Under the existing system, the Mayor and the Town’s four council members are elected at-large, with council terms staggered such that the Mayor, who serves just a two-year term, and two council members stand for election every two years. The at-large structure along with well-known racially polarized voting in the community, empowers the white voting-age majority to override the will of the Black voting minority within the larger pool of candidates, such that Black candidates of choice always lose. The minority vote dilution inherent in the Town’s at-large system is further reinforced by the staggering of terms, because this practice makes it impossible for minority voters to ‘single shoot’ for their candidates of choice within a larger pool. That is, through staggering of elections such that only two of the four council seats are contested at a time, with participation by the at-large electorate in all elections, Federalsburg thwarts Black voters’ ability to empower their chosen candidates strategically through single-shot voting in the way they might without staggering. As a result of this entrenched system of discrimination, Black candidates are discouraged from running; but even when they do run, they lose,” the lawsuit reads.
The next Federalsburg election is scheduled to take place Sept. 26.
“Black residents in Federalsburg express concern about their lack of representation in the governance structure of the town, resulting in their voices not being heard on many issues of concern to them,” said Dr. Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP. “The Caroline County Branch NAACP supports the residents in urging, without delay, that the year 2023 not only marks the year of the Town bicentennial, but also that it marks the year the Town reformed its current election system to be compliant with the Federal Voting Rights Act, thereby facilitating opportunities for electing a more racially inclusive Town Council.”
Town officials met with the plaintiffs in October 2022 about voting rights concerns and the proposed solutions, which included moving to district elections. The town also held a public hearing in October to present the district plans drawn up by demographer William Cooper. Those plans would create Black and white majority districts. While the plans were well received at the Oct. 17 hearing, some voices of dissent in later meetings with at least one former mayor complaining the districts would divide the town by race, according to the lawsuit.
The resolutions introduced Feb. 21 included:
Resolution No. 2023-01, which would amend Article I of the Federalsburg Town Charter to reduce the residency requirement for a candidate from three years to one year and to establish a four-year term for the mayor and the council.
Resolution No. 2023-02, which would amend Article II of the Federalsburg Town Charter to change the date of the election from September to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, starting in November 2024, establish two legislative districts, each with one representative, and extend the term of the mayor from two to four years. It also would extend the terms of the mayor of the two council members whose terms expire in September 2023 to the first Monday in December 2024. And it would extend the terms of the two council members whose terms expire in September 2025 to the first Monday in December 2026.
Resolution No. 2023-03, which would amend Article III of the Federalsburg Town Charter to reduce the residency requirement for candidates from three years to one and change the first meeting of the mayor and council from October to December following an election.
Hearings for those resolutions are set for April 3.
Resolution No. 2023-02 is the one plaintiffs found fault with.
“ … far from providing the fair opportunity Federalsburg’s Black voters seek to participate equally in this year’s elections, the Town’s unprecedented proposal is to cancel this year’s elections altogether, unlawfully keeping in place Federalsburg’s all-white government until at least November of 2024. This power grab by white powerbrokers unwilling to yield any control to Black residents – unlike anything ever seen before in any Maryland municipality – would completely deprive all Federalsburg residents of their right to participate in the Town’s democracy in this historic bicentennial year, in violation of the most basic requirements of the Constitution and Voting Rights Act. Of course, these violations would be felt most keenly by Black voters, whose rights to equal participation in Federalsburg government have been disrespected and canceled out for 200 years,” the complaint reads.
The federal lawsuit asks the court to 1) Declare that Federalsburg’s at-large, staggered-term election system discriminates against Black voters in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965; 2) Issue an injunction prohibiting the Town from holding elections under this unlawful system; and 3) Enter an order mandating that the scheduled 2023 Federalsburg Town election, and all future elections, be conducted under a racially fair election plan, in compliance with the Voting Rights Act and all other relevant constitutional and statutory requirements.
The town issued a statement saying it still reviewing the complaint and is not ready to discuss the allegations. The statement went on to say the town remains committed to ensuring the election system is fair to all and it already has taken measures to implement changes. Officials indicated their willingness to continue to work with plaintiffs on a resolution.
