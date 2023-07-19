CAMBRIDGE — Chesapeake Marshlands National Wildlife Refuge Complex is seeking public review and comment on its Supplemental Environmental Assessment for hunting and fishing. Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWRs will eliminate use of lead ammunition for all hunting and lead tackle for fishing starting Sept. 1, 2026.
Until then, over the next three years the NWR will provide outreach and education opportunities for hunters and anglers to learn about lead impacts and available alternatives. Initially, the NWR will encourage the voluntary use of non-lead ammunition for hunting and non-lead tackle for fishing.
Officials have not made any significant changes to the previous September 2022 hunting and fishing plan — there are no new changes to species, seasons, acreages, methods of take, or regulations.
The Supplemental EA is focused on the further analysis of potential impacts of lead ammunition (and tackle), and utilizes the latest research and best available science where applicable. The updated information provides another opportunity for public review and comment; however, much of the written text transferred from the 2022 plan remains unchanged.
The Wildlife Service seeks comments from the public on the proposed rule for 60 days, beginning with publication in the Federal Register on June 23, 2023. The notice will be available at http://www.regulations.gov, Docket Number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2023-0038.
If you wish to comment, please note “Chesapeake Marshlands NWRC” in the subject line of an email, and address to HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov.
