CAMBRIDGE — Chesapeake Marshlands National Wildlife Refuge Complex is seeking public review and comment on its Supplemental Environmental Assessment for hunting and fishing. Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWRs will eliminate use of lead ammunition for all hunting and lead tackle for fishing starting Sept. 1, 2026.


  

