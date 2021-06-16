DENTON — The Eastern Shore of Maryland Education Consortium Blended Virtual Program is available to students enrolled in a public school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Counties include Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester, according to a presentation by Lindsey McCormick, director on instruction for Caroline County Public Schools, at the May 18 school board work session.
Caroline students who are accepted into the BVP are enrolled Caroline County Public Schools and will have the ability to participate in CCPS extra-curricular activities.
The courses taught through the BVP are aligned with all Maryland standards to ensure the same quality education students are receiving in person, she said. Students will have daily synchronous lessons with Maryland-certified educators; however, the teachers are not CCPS employees.
Apex Learning will provide Maryland certified teachers for students in grades 6 through 12.
Classes in the BVP will have a minimum of 20 percent synchronous instruction. All coursework will be done online, but it is not online school, she stressed.
Students must apply and be accepted into the program, based on specific criteria. Once accepted as a CCPS student in the program, there is no cost to participate. The BVP runs from Sept. 7-June 9.
County participation is funded by a grant, which is allocated as follows: Caroline, 13-14 students; Dorchester, 10-12; Kent, 4-5; QA, 17; Talbot, 10-12; Cecil, 33-37; Wicomico, 33-37; Somerset, 6-7; and Worcester, 15-17. Counties may enroll over the number of slots sponsored by grant funds, and those students would paid for by that county school system. The goal is 300 students.
Middle school students will have the traditional year-long classes. High school students will follow a block schedule except for AP courses. All students will receive letter grades.
Students will be required to participate in standardized assessments at their home schools.
For more information, go to www.easternshorevirtual.org or email bvp@ccpsstaff.org.
