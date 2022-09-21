EASTON — The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center in Easton celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with an afternoon block party.
Estela Ramirez, associate director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, talked about the event that was open to all members of the community.
“This is our second year doing and celebrating Heritage Month. The reason behind the festival is to celebrate our culture in Easton and Talbot County. We have a lot of community that lives here in Easton and many are from Central America,” said Ramirez.
The event was held on the Rails to Trails in Easton and was a family-friendly event.
“We have families who are connected with our families here in Talbot County. We have great partnerships with the libraries, schools and nonprofits that are here in Talbot. So we share our work and our events and that is how we spread the word,” said Ramirez.
Victoria Gomez Lozano, Hispanic outreach coordinator for ChesMRC, said the goal of the festival was for everyone to have a good time.
“We want to celebrate our presence here in Easton with everyone enjoying some fun, some food and some music while also spending time with their family,” said Gomez Lozano.
Gomez Lozano said the event is about highlighting samples of Hispanic culture. There were bands and even a piñata.
“The benefit is basically spending time with the community and to celebrate with us our Hispanic Heritage Month. The importance is that we are part of this country. There is a big presence of the Hispanic community here, so we want to celebrate it,” said Gomez Lozano.
There were many activities and things to see in the booths at the block party.
“Today we have this event, the block party on the Rails to Trails where we have an event with food and we’re going to have a raffle, dance contest later and some vendors so you can take a look at everything that is offered,” said Gomez Lozano.
The message of the block party was also about celebrating culture and diversity.
“I would like to say that everybody should accept everyone. This is a country that is made out of diversity so we should learn how to live all together and appreciate each person,” said Gomez Lozano.
Easton Town Councilman Al Silverstein of Ward 1 was at the celebration.
“This is a great cultural event. It shows off the culture and another culture in our community. I’m a member of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center board. I’m excited that they’re working with other organizations to put an event like this on,” said Silverstein.
Silverstein talked about some of the services at the block party.
“This event showcases different services. You have University of Maryland Shore Regional Center. You have Habitat for Humanity. You have the library here. You have Boy Scouts and their members, both boys and girls. We have food here. There’s music. It’s just a wonderful event,” said Silverstein.
