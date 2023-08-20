CHESTERTOWN — The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared a severe blood shortage and is asking people across the region to donate blood to help replenish blood supplies.
The UM Chester River Health Foundation, a Kent County-based affiliate of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, is answering the call by holding a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Conference Center. Donors should use the hospital’s main entrance and request directions to the Conference Center at the front desk; the blood draws will take place in the blood bank’s mobile van in the parking lot.
The goal is to collect a minimum of 40 pints of all types of blood, including double red cells.
“Our second goal is to collect at least 10 pints of O negative blood,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, Chester River Health Foundation. “This type is in the highest demand because it can be given to anyone.”
According to Blood Bank of Delmarva officials, it takes at least 380 donors per day to supply the 19 local hospitals throughout the Delmarva Peninsula with the blood they need. To maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, the available inventory is at just three days for the core four blood types, i.e. O positive, O negative, A negative and B negative.
These low levels are particularly dangerous in the summer months, when people are less likely to donate blood due to vacations.
