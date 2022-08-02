DELAWARE – Blood Bank of Delmarva announced a blood emergency Tuesday, as the region’s ongoing heatwave, summer travel and a recent spike in COVID-19 cases have caused a significant decrease in donations over the past several weeks. Hospitals and patients rely upon a steady flow of donors to receive life-saving blood donations, but these factors have caused the blood supply to become unstable.

