DENTON — The Caroline County Humane Society is gearing up for its next Blue Jean Festival, celebrating all things animals. The spectacular gathering of pet lovers and merchants will welcome pet and animal related vendors, along with over 20 artisans. Check out the DIY tie dye booth to make your own T-shirt, or watch the jousting and K-9 Search and Rescue Dog demonstrations. Multiple rescue organizations will be in attendance along with an alpaca farm. Still need more to do? Stop by the corn hole tournament.


