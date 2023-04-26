DENTON — The Caroline County Humane Society is gearing up for its next Blue Jean Festival, celebrating all things animals. The spectacular gathering of pet lovers and merchants will welcome pet and animal related vendors, along with over 20 artisans. Check out the DIY tie dye booth to make your own T-shirt, or watch the jousting and K-9 Search and Rescue Dog demonstrations. Multiple rescue organizations will be in attendance along with an alpaca farm. Still need more to do? Stop by the corn hole tournament.
CCHS is also excited to announce, new this year, the Dog Lovers Lure Course. Dogs will have a ball running and jumping around a course chasing a lure. There is a small fee for participating, but it is well worth the fun of watching the dogs have a blast. Go to CarolineHumane.org, then Blue Jean Festival, to watch the video.
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the 4-H park located at 8230 Detour Road, Denton. This fundraising event will take place rain or shine (indoor area available in case of rain). Admission is $10 per car load.
Listen to live music by The Jones Boys and Blues DeVille. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Eat from a variety of food trucks: Red Shef, Spanky’s BBQ, Blue Monkey Taco, Country Cupcake, and Bubba Bob’s Country Treats; drink beer from Bull and Goat Brewery from Centreville. Try your luck at the cake wheel and ticket auction. Silent auction and an online auction will also be going on during the Festival.
The online auction started April 23 and runs through the festival, featuring many great items including: Florida week, Ocean City week, fishing trip, bartending lessons, overnight in an inn with dinner, quilts, packed baskets, and much, much more. Special auction item features dinner for six-eight at a waterfront home with chef Adam Flood and his wife Nancy from Caroline’s of Denton, bartender Drew, also of Caroline’s, music by Tom Godfrey, and table decorations by Set the Table for Me from Centreville. Visit CarolineHumane.org for link to online auction.
Animals are welcome on leash. Plenty of parking is available.
