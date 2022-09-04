From left are Wayne Suggs, Habitat Choptank Construction Director; Joanne Prager and Julia Foxwell, representing Bluepoint Hospitality Group; and Jim Thomas, Habitat Choptank construction supervisor in Talbot County. They are shown in front of a historic home in The Hill District in Easton that will be rehabbed by Habitat Choptank, as well as with one of the trailers purchased with the generous Bluepoint Hospitality donation.
TRAPPE — Habitat for Humanity Choptank recently received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester counties.
Habitat Choptank is using Bluepoint Hospitality’s gift for three new construction trailers. While the affiliate owned two trailers, those trailers date back to 1996, making them 26 years old. In addition, three trailers are really needed to fully support all of Habitat Choptank’s build sites. The affiliate’s continued work in rehabbing and restoring homes makes the equipment even more necessary and will save Habitat Choptank considerable money in dump fees.
JoAnn Hansen, executive director of Habitat Choptank expressed her gratitude for Bluepoint Hospitality’s generosity. “The right tools are critical to our work. This gift will allow Habitat Choptank to ramp up our work in The Hill District in Easton where five new builds and an historic rehab will take place, while continuing our work in Cambridge and St. Michaels. We can’t thank Bluepoint Hospitality enough for their support of our work,” she said.
Paul Prager of Bluepoint Hospitality Group said he recognizes the state of affordable housing in the community and made this gift in support of Habitat Choptank’s mission.
“A safe and comfortable home is the foundation for well-being. My wife, Joanne, and I hope that this gift enables Habitat to continue to provide safety and opportunity to our neighbors in Talbot County,” Prager said.
This year, Habitat Choptank is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The generosity of supporters like Bluepoint Hospitality has enabled Habitat Choptank to build, rehab and repair homes in Talbot and Dorchester counties for three decades. Visit habitatchoptank.org/donate for ways to give and support Habitat Choptank’s mission.
