Habitat Choptank

From left are Wayne Suggs, Habitat Choptank Construction Director; Joanne Prager and Julia Foxwell, representing Bluepoint Hospitality Group; and Jim Thomas, Habitat Choptank construction supervisor in Talbot County. They are shown in front of a historic home in The Hill District in Easton that will be rehabbed by Habitat Choptank, as well as with one of the trailers purchased with the generous Bluepoint Hospitality donation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

TRAPPE — Habitat for Humanity Choptank recently received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester counties.

