EASTON — The Easton Airport Day event committee is excited to announce Bluepoint Hospitality as the presenting sponsor of the famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest during Easton Airport Day on Sept.25.
The 12th annual Easton Airport Day, sponsored by Scott and Tracy Wagner, features rare and unique aircraft, military jets, and airport equipment on display and open to the public starting at 10 a.m. More than 50 “Warbirds” will start their engines at noon and take-off from the airport to perform mass formation flying in the skies above.
As the aircraft participating in mass formation returns around 1 p.m., they will break off to take part in the Rubber Chicken Drop Contest. The challenge is a fun way for them to hone their skills and dazzle the crowd one last time. Planes roar down the runway and toss out a rubber chicken in an attempt to hit their target — the back of a pickup truck.
“The Rubber Chicken Drop Contest is probably the most unique aspect of Easton Airport Day,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Folks always look forward to the competition and we couldn’t be happier to have Bluepoint Hospitality sponsoring the festivities and helping us bring our community together around aviation and good old-fashion fun.”
Pilots look forward to the challenge all year long. The closest chicken to the target truck wins. Some pilots even custom design their own “chicken launchers” for their aircraft in an attempt to gain an advantage. The task seems simple, but no pilot has ever been able to hit the bullseye, Risher said.
“I was supposed to attend a family wedding, but I went to the chicken drop instead,” 2019 contest winning pilot Joe Czachorowski said.
A full schedule of activities for Easton Airport Day 2021 will be available online in early September. Admission and parking are free. Food vendors will be onsite selling lunch, sweets, drinks and tasty treats.
For more information about Easton Airport Day, visit www.eastonairportday.com and follow Easton Airport on Facebook @EastonAirport for event updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.