A $5 million grant was approved for Easton Woodland Park, which will be the biggest park in Easton. 

 CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

EASTON — On Wednesday, March 15 the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a grant request for funding the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. The grant, funded through Program Open Space, awards the Town of Easton $5,121,742 to be used in the purchase of Easton Woodland Park, a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. This approval was the final step in the grant process after the General Assembly approved their portion of the request on February 7.


