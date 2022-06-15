CHESTERTOWN — A 42-foot powerboat was destroyed by fire and then sunk at the end of a pier at Great Oak Landing Resort Marina in the predawn hours of Sunday, June 12.
No injuries were reported, though a large fireball engulfed several firefighters briefly, according to a post on the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing its investigation into the origin and cause of the blaze.
According to the fire marshal’s office, the owner of the 2001 Cruisers Yachts 4270, identified as David Bunn, discovered the fire at 3:45 a.m.
Chestertown Engine 68, the first arriving apparatus, found the boat fully involved with fire, according to the fire company’s Facebook post.
The boat was located at the very end of an 800-foot pier, the longest one at marina.
“Two occupants of the vessel had been awakened by the situation and were able to safely evacuate,” the post reads.
A brief, unsuccessful attempt was made to control the fire with a portable fire extinguisher.
Confronted with a medium-sized vessel on fire, firefighters proceeded to hand jack (stretch by hand) 800 feet of 3-inch supply hose to the end of the pier and two 1 3/4-inch firefighting hoses were then connected.
Once the supply hose was deployed, firefighters, wearing full personal protective equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus, began aggressively knocking down the fire.
“Just as the crews started to hit this fire with hose streams, it’s believed the vessel’s fuel cell was compromised,” the Facebook post reads.
“Before being driven back by hose streams, a large fire ball ensued which briefly engulfed several firefighters. Thanks to personal protective equipment in use and properly adorned, there were no injuries.”
Exposure to fire was so brief that the PPE was not damaged, according to a Chestertown VFC spokesperson.
To provide a continuous supply of water for firefighting operations, water was drafted from the marina harbor using an engine from the Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company.
A short time after firefighting operations began, fire boats from Cecil, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties started to arrive. They brought their deck-mounted monitor nozzles into operation, quickly knocking down the remaining fire.
There were no boats in nearby slips.
Investigators reported that the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes.
Due to extensive fire damage and the volume of water needed to control the fire, the vessel rapidly sank in its slip, according to the Chestertown VFC spokesperson.
This created another problem as diesel fuel was leaking from the damaged fuel cell and was spreading across the water.
The Maryland Department of the Environment spill trailer for Kent County, stored at the Kennedyville firehouse, was requested. Once it arrived, brought by Kennedyville VFC personnel, crews deployed 300 feet of harbor boom around the incident to contain the leaking fuel.
It is believed that cleanup of the spilled fuel will be done by a private contractor.
Firefighting crews — from Chestertown, Rock Hall, Kennedyville and Betterton — operated for three hours.
Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad, Kent County EMS, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Natural Resources Police and the fire marshal’s office responded to the scene.
The U.S. Coast Guard was notified, but did not respond as they were not needed.
