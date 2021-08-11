STILL POND — The body of a man reported missing by his co-workers at an overnight summer camp near here Wednesday morning was recovered later in the day about 30 yards off the Chesapeake Bay shoreline, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Stuart Lodge, commander of the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division, identified the man as Woodrow Brown, 54, of Jacksonville, Fla.
Brown’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
While the investigation is in the early stage, there was no obvious sign of foul play, Lodge told the Kent County News in a phone interview Wednesday, Aug. 11.
He said Brown, an employee of a food service company contracted by YMCA Camp Tockwogh, and several co-workers were “hanging out” at the dock area after work Tuesday night.
At some point, Brown, who was familiar with the camp grounds, walked away.
No one knew Brown was missing until he didn’t show up for work Wednesday morning, according to Lodge.
The sheriff’s office was notified at 9:02 a.m., and responded to the scene with all-terrain vehicles. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Natural Resources Police assisted in the search by water.
Lodge said NRP officers in a boat located Brown’s body at about 1 p.m. in 5 feet of water not far from where he was last seen.
