ROCK HALL — The Kent County Board of Education held its first meeting of the new year Monday, Jan. 9. That meeting was also the first for the new board, which includes two new members.
At the top of the agenda, the board decided on its new president and vice president for the year.
President Joe Goetz will continue to serve in the role, receiving nominations from all four of his fellow board members. Francoise Sullivan was unanimously elected to serve as the vice president.
Also during that meeting, the board was presented with two options for Kent County Public Schools’ 2023-24 calendar. The options were formed based on results of a survey that garnered 237 responses from various stakeholders.
Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushion and Public Relations and Communications Specialist Dan Divilio presented on the calendar options and survey.
The survey took a new form this year, allowing respondents to prioritize what they were looking for in the school calendar and overall wants.
Hushion said that most respondents were in favor of a post-Labor Day start with longer winter and spring breaks, but “that’s very difficult to do.”
Hushion said the biggest difference between the two proposed calendar options was the length of spring break.
Option one, a pre-Labor Day start, would put students back in the classroom with staggered starts of Aug. 28 for students in grades one through six and nine; Aug. 29 for all students grades one through 12; and Aug. 30 for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students. New teachers would report Aug. 15 while all staff would return Aug. 21. Winter break would last Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2024 with the first day of classes Jan. 2, 2024. Spring break would begin with a half day early dismissal for students on March 28, 2024, and they would return to class April 8, 2024. The last day on school would be planned for June 13, 2024. The calendar allows for three inclement weather days.
Option two, a post-Labor Day start, would require students to be back in the classroom with staggered starts of Sept. 5 for students in grades one through six and nine; Sept. 6 for all students grades one through 12; and Sept. 7 for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students. New teachers would report Aug. 22 while all staff would return Aug. 28. Winter break would last Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2024 with the first day of classes Jan. 2, 2024. Spring break would mean having March 29 and April 1 off school. There would be a second long-weekend break in May, with students attending a half day May 9 and returning to school May 13. The last day of school would be June 13, 2024. The calendar allows for three inclement weather days.
Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury has yet to provide guidance whether school districts will be able to incorporate synchronous and asynchronous days into next school year, KCPS Superintendent Karen Couch told the board Monday. She said that for this school year, school systems were not informed they could utilize those days in the calendar until late August, after the calendar was already completed.
The board will vote to release the calendar templates at its next meeting.
Later during the Monday night meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the proposed timeline to adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget.
A preliminary discussion on the superintendent’s FY24 budget will be held at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 13. A work session to establish the budget priorities will be held Monday, Feb. 27. The proposed budget will be discussed at meetings held Monday, March 13, and Monday, March 27. The proposed budget will be presented Monday, April 3. A budget hearing will be held May 1. The superintendent’s FY24 budget will be approved May 8.
