ROCK HALL — During a closed session Monday, the Kent County Board of Education voted 4-1 to accept a resolution adopting the ethics panel opinion and recommendation that board member Frank Rhodes acted “inappropriately” in two instances.
The report was read into the record by board President Joe Goetz during open session.
The ethics complaint was filed against Rhodes April 11. The complaint alleged three violations of the board’s ethics policy.
The three alleged violations were 1) attempt to inappropriately influence the award of the annual Teacher of the Year recognition, 2) attempt to inappropriately influence the hiring of a prospective job candidate for the open position of supervisor of student services and 3) discussion of confidential litigation matters with opposing legal council in litigation versus the Kent County Public School System.
The ethics panel convened June 15 to conduct a hearing on the complaint. At that time, Rhodes was represented by council and was able to respond to the allegations.
On June 23, the panel issued its opinion and recommendation to the Board of Education.
The panel stated that, regarding the Teacher of the Year selection, Rhodes, “did not deny the facts asserted in the complaint and did profess to not fully understand and appreciate that a board member attempting to assume active and direct involvement in decisions within the duties and responsibilities of an employee within the school system could be construed as inappropriate pressure on the employees.”
Regarding the hiring decision, Rhodes “expressed interest in being personally involved in the interview and hiring process” and “after being informed that any questions or concerns should be directed to Superintendent (Karen) Couch and that board involvement in personnel hiring decisions was inappropriate, Mr. Rhodes nonetheless continued to express preference for a particular candidate for the position,” Goetz read.
When interacting with opposing council April 11 outside the Circuit Court of Kent County, Rhodes “denied making any disclosure of any confidential information to the plaintiff’s lawyer, but did not deny being a friend and supporter of the plaintiff,” Goetz read.
The ethics panel unanimously agreed that regarding the Teacher of the Year selection and efforts to influence the hiring decision, Rhodes acted inappropriately, “exceeding his statutory authority as a board member in an effort to involve himself in the day-to-day administrative decisions of a KCPS employee.”
The panel unanimously concluded that the complainant did not establish that Rhodes acted unethically or inappropriately regarding his interaction with opposing council at the Circuit Court on April 11.
“At worst the ethics panel noted the potential appearance of impropriety to third parties of such behavior could be given Mr. Rhodes’ position as a board member,” Goetz read.
The panel recommended the board accept its findings and adopt the conclusion that Rhodes acted inappropriately in his multiple personal communications with a KCPS employee and recommends the board direct him to refrain from any further such activities.
The panel recommended the board dismiss the ethical complaint related to Rhodes’ activity outside the Circuit Court.
The board accepted the ethics panel’s opinion and recommendation. According to the Board of Education ethics panel regulations, the panel consists of three members appointed by the chairman of the Board of Education, with concurrence of the other members of the board.
During board discussion, Rhodes responded to the decision.
“What this board has done to me through some of the people who are involved, I don’t agree with,” he said. “I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to get a job done. I want our school (system) to improve.”
Rhodes repeated several times that he wanted change and that “things” were being improperly run in the school system.
“I want change. Does anyone in this room understand what I’m saying? I want change,” he said. “I want change, that’s all I’m trying to say. If you don’t understand what I’m saying, that’s fine.”
Rhodes said he felt he could not “talk to people” or have “conversations,” and that he did not want to be “put down” or “ganged up on.”
“And Dr. Couch, I want to talk to teachers. You don’t even let me talk to anyone. I’ve got to talk to you about everything,” he said. “The way you’re running things around here, in my opinion, is not going the way it should be. And everyone else, you can all listen to me, I want change. I want you to do something. You’re in charge of this ship.”
