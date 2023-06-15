BOE to add late bus back into budget

The Kent County Board of Education voted Monday to approve reinstating the late bus in its fiscal year 2024 budget.

ROCK HALL — Extending an olive branch to Kent County Commissioners for giving Kent County Public Schools additional funding exceeding the required maintenance for effort for fiscal year 2024, the Board of Education will put the late bus back into its budget — but still has to find the money to pay for it.


  

