BOE to add late bus back into budget

ROCK HALL — Extending an olive branch to Kent County Commissioners for giving Kent County Public Schools additional funding exceeding the required maintenance for effort for fiscal year 2024, the Board of Education will put the late bus back into its budget — but still has to find the money to pay for it.
The board approved its $32 million FY24 budget at its quarterly meeting May 22. That budget did not include the $70,000 needed to operate the late bus for Kent County High School students participating in after school activities. The bus has three routes: Rock Hall, Chestertown, and Galena and Massey.
“We reduced seven-and-a-half teachers, five instructional assistants, one custodian. We did some restructuring of the health services we provide in the schools. We are eliminating the coordinator for student services, we did some transportation operation efficiencies, we looked at savings of retirements, reduction in our cost to discover education, and then reduction of the late bus,” Superintendent Karen Couch told the board at that meeting. “All of those amounted to a savings of $1,414,010.63. Now, if you will add in the $700,000 that we also reduced, that is a total reduction in our budget of $2,114,011.”
“That is a significant cut. This is by far the most reduction we’ve had to take in our budget since consolidation,” she added.
All of the teacher and instructional assistant reductions were handled through attrition. The custodian position was eliminated through a reduction in force, approved at a later board meeting, held Monday night.
Also Monday night, the board revisited the budget discussion due to what Couch called a “little bit of a dilemma.”
Couch told the board that she learned that the county was not mandated to provide KCPS with $125,000 for its Blueprint coordinator, a position created to ensure proper implementation of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as Kirwan.
“I felt that in the greater sense of transparency with the county commissioners that I owed it to them to let them know that the $125,000 was not required as we had assumed,” Couch said.
Couch attended a recent county budget hearing, where the commissioners told her that they would still provide the $125,000 “with a strong request and a recommendation that you reinstate the late bus, and then you can keep the $80,000 and use it in whatever way you’d like,” she recalled. With that $125,000, the county will provide a total of $375,000 above maintenance of effort — including the $250,000 allocation the state included in its budget.
“The reality is it’s twofold, we built our budget on the $125,000 and without the late bus,” Couch said.
Board President Joe Goetz said that he was in favor of reinstating the late bus based off the county’s recommendation.
“The county commissioners and the county government did not have to provide that ($125,000) and certainly in years past we have seen monies pulled,” he said.
“I would support reinstating the late bus. I’m just curious where are you going to get the over $70,000,” board member Trish McGee said.
Couch said the budget would have to be reconciled after KCPS hired new staff and through other budget adjustments.
“I think part of the answer came with your approval of the CoAg grant tonight because that’s $40,000 more that we weren’t counting on that will help us toward nursing,” she said. “So that means I’ve got to find another $30,000 in the budget itself.”
The Kent County Health Department received the CoAg grant and earlier in the meeting the board voted to approve $40,682 to assist with nursing costs for FY24.
Couch said she could not guarantee the additional funds would be made available without a reduction in force, but KCPS would first look at further resignations to reduce the $30,000 left after the CoAg grant.
“(This) is the tightest budget we’ve ever developed in the years that I’ve been here,” Couch said. “So we’ll just have to evaluate where we are when the hiring season is done and then we’ll have to cross that bridge when we get to it. Once we got this CoAg grant I felt like, ‘OK, this might be doable.’ It’s still going to be tight, but it’s an opportunity to add something back in for our kids and it’s an opportunity to extend another olive branch to the county commissioners who were generous in keeping that $125,000 allocation in for the schools.”
While the late bus was ultimately cut ahead of the May 22 budget approval, the merits of it were discussed at length in several meetings.
McGee said she hopes the late bus will have greater ridership moving forward. At the end of the spring sports season, there were about 20 riders on the late bus.
“The late bus changes things for a lot of students,” said board Vice President Francoise Sullivan. “I think that we need to do it, but I also think that we need to keep an eye on it and make sure that kids are using it. It’s an expense.”
Couch said that the late bus would be necessary as the school system implements the college and career readiness pillar of the Blueprint.
“We’re going to be looking at developing more after school opportunities for our students to receive tutoring, to receive interventions,” she said. She added that Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter was concerned when the late bus was cut because it affected students’ access to those resources.
The board unanimously approved reinstating the late bus into the FY24 budget and considering additional budget reductions to accommodate the request.
“We watch every single penny into developing this budget and we’re going to have to put in some very strong safeguards in place to monitor the budget on a regular basis so that we can very much keep track of what it is we’re spending,” Couch said May 22. “It is definitely going to be a tight budget.”
As another cost-saving measure, class sizes were increased to a maximum of 25 students.
“The lion’s share of our budget is in our people. It goes to instruction, which is 36% and then fixed charges which is 23%. Administration and mid-level administration, as a total, is 10%,” McGee said May 22.
