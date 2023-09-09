LAUREL, Del. — Christopher Slavens announced the publication of “1742: The True Story of the Nanticoke Indians’ Plot to Unite the Tribes, Massacre the English, and Take Back the Eastern Shore,” a nonfiction account of the Nanticoke Indians and other Delmarva tribes from their first contact with English colonists through decades of bloody conflict and bitter concessions.
A simmering resistance boiled over in 1742 when Nanticoke leaders invited the Choptank, Assateague, Pocomoke and Askecksy tribes to a secret council in the vicinity of Trap Pond in western Sussex County.
Although the plot was unsuccessful, Slavens says it had the potential to split and weaken the English colonies on the eve of King George’s War and a decade before the better-known French and Indian War, changing the destiny of North America. He began researching the near-uprising in 2013, excited to discover that it had occurred near his home at Whaley’s Crossroads, several miles east of Laurel.
“The plot of 1742 became intensely personal for me,” said Slavens. “I was obsessed with learning everything I could about the neighborhood during the 17th and 18th centuries.”
He used a variety of sources, including eyewitness accounts, official correspondence, and colonial land records, to paint a detailed picture of the Nanticokes and their territory, particularly the Laurel area, which was home to one of the two Nanticoke reservations. The other was located at Chicone Creek near Vienna, Md.
Despite the prominent involvement of the Nanticoke tribe, the book also traces the history of other Eastern Shore tribes, including a loosely allied group of tribes which came to be known as the Choptank Indians. Their reservation, which encompassed much of northern Dorchester County, was legally established in 1669 and existed until 1856. The book includes a previously unpublished map of the reservation which is believed to date to the 1720s.
Previously, Slavens authored “The Roofed Graves of Delmarva” (2020) and “Peninsula Roots” (2022), and has published reprints of several historical works. He has served on the board of directors of the Laurel Historical Society since 2019.
